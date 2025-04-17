American shot dead after hijacking small plane in Belize

A U.S. veteran was fatally shot after he hijacked a small passenger plane in Belize on Thursday, officials in Belize and the U.S. confirmed.

After the Tropic Air Belize plane carrying 14 passengers and two crew members landed safely, police in Belize identified the man as Akinyela Taylor.

Chester Williams, Belize police commissioner, said that Taylor wielded a knife and stabbed three passengers on the plane. Those people were later taken to the hospital to treat their injuries.

Williams said that Taylor was shot by a passenger who was licensed to carry a firearm, which he later turned over to police. The passenger was among those stabbed and remains in critical condition as he was stabbed in the back and lungs, according to the police commissioner.

U.S. Embassy spokesperson Luke Martin confirmed that Taylor was a U.S. citizen. He said U.S. officials did not know the cause or motive but were working with Belizean authorities.

"Earlier today, a Tropic Air flight faced a serious and unprecedented in-flight emergency," Tropic Air CEO Maximillian Greif said in a stament. "In the face of incomprehensible pressure, our pilot acted with extraordinary courage and calm, guiding the aircraft to a safe landing. His actions were nothing short of heroic."

The plane was traveling from Corozal to San Pedro and Belize authorities declared a full emergency after the hijacking, which took place at around 8:30 a.m. local time, according to a statement by the Belize Airport Concession Company.

The plane circled in random directions for hours until landing safely in an airport in the coastal town of Ladyville. All passengers were accounted for, according to the BACC, and those injured were flown to a hospital for treatment.