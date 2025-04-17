Parkland survivor David Hogg says "we still have so much more work to do" after FSU shooting Two people were killed after an active shooter opened fire on the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee on Thursday. Democratic National Committee Vice Chair David Hogg, a survivor of the 2018 Parkland high school shooting, joins "America Decides" with his thoughts on the incident and to discuss his newly announced multi-million dollar effort to unseat what he calls "ineffective" incumbent House Democrats.