Model Prisons: California's Push for Reform | CBS Reports

Nearly 95% of people currently in prison will be released back into society, and historically a significant percentage are likely to reoffend. In California, authorities are trying to change that by providing inmates access to education, work and other rehabilitative privileges — programs that have been shown to reduce recidivism and increase public safety. CBS Reports examines a controversial approach some see as being “soft on crime,” which now may be preventing it.
