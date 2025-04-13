Israeli strike destroys part of hospital in Gaza City

A pre-dawn Israeli airstrike hit a hospital in northern Gaza early Sunday, forcing patients to quickly evacuate after staff said they had received a warning only 20 minutes before the attack.

The strike hit Al-Ahili hospital in Gaza City. One patient, a girl, died during the evacuation because medical staff were unable to provide urgent care, the Hamas-run ministry of health said.

The health facility, one of the few functioning hospitals in Gaza City, is run by the Diocese of Jerusalem, which condemned the attack.

The outpatient and laboratory wards of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist hospital are seen after being hit by an Israeli army strike late Saturday, following a warning issued by the army to evacuate patients, in Gaza City, Sunday, April 13, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi / AP

In a statement, the diocese said twin strikes damaged several buildings including the pharmacy and emergency departments.

"A mere twenty minutes prior to the attack, the Israeli army ordered all patients, employees and displaced people to immediately evacuate the hospital premises prior to its bombing," the statement said. "We thank God that there were no injuries or deaths as a result of the bombing."

The diocese said the hospital has been hit five times since the start of the war in November 2023 – "this time on the morning of Palm Sunday and the beginning of Holy Week." Palm Sunday commemorates Jesus' entry into Jerusalem.

"We call upon all governments and people of goodwill to intervene to stop all kinds of attacks on medical and humanitarian institutions," it said. "We pray and call for the end of this horrific war and the suffering of so many."

The outpatient and laboratory wards of the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist hospital are seen after being hit by an Israeli army strike late Saturday, following a warning issued by the army to evacuate patients, in Gaza City, Sunday, April 13, 2025. Jehad Alshrafi / AP

The director of Al-Ahli Hospital, Dr. Fadel Naim, said in a post on X that the damage to the hospital will impact more than 100 patients and dozens of medical staff.

Images of the aftermath showed the hospital's caved-in cement roof, surrounded by debris. Dr. Munir al-Boursh, the health ministry's director general called the evacuation frightening, with people carried out into the streets in hospital beds.

"It was very scary for the patients ... we did not know what happened," he said. The health ministry said patients have since been transferred to three other hospitals in Gaza City, including Shifa, Al-Quds and the Kuwait Field Hospital.

Israel said it struck a command and control center used by Hamas at the hospital to plan and execute attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers, without providing evidence. It said before the strike, steps were taken to mitigate harm, including issuing warnings and using precise munitions and aerial surveillance.

Hours later, a separate strike on a car in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, killed at least seven people — six brothers and their friend — according to staff at the morgue of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, which received the bodies.

The wreckage of a car struck earlier by an Israeli army attack that killed at least seven people, six of them the Abu Mahadi brothers, sits on the outskirts of Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Sunday, April 13, 2025. Abdel Kareem Hana / AP

The Israeli military also said they targeted another command and control center in Deir al-Balah when many Hamas militants were present and planning to attack Israeli soldiers. This was not connected to the strike on the car in the same area, which the army said it was looking into.

The strikes came hours after Israel's defense minister said that military activity would rapidly expand across Gaza and that people would have to evacuate from "fighting zones." Israel also announced Saturday the completion of the Morag corridor, cutting off the southern city of Rafah from the rest of Gaza, with the military saying it would soon expand "vigorously" in most of the small coastal territory.

Israel is demanding that Hamas release 59 remaining hostages, of whom 24 are believed to be alive, and accept proposed new ceasefire terms.

In the last 24 hours, the Hamas-run Gaza's health ministry said that 11 people were killed and more than 100 wounded.

Medical facilities often come under fire in wars, but combatants usually depict such incidents as accidental or exceptional, since hospitals enjoy special protection under international law. In its 18-month campaign in Gaza, Israel has stood out by carrying out an open campaign on hospitals, besieging and raiding them, some several times, as well as hitting multiple others in strikes while accusing Hamas of using them as cover for its fighters.

The war started after Hamas killed 1,200 people during its Oct. 7, 2023, attack, mostly civilians, and took 250 people captive, some of whom were eventually freed in ceasefire deals. At least 41 hostages have died in captivity.

More than 50,000 Palestinians in Gaza have so far been killed in Israel's retaliatory offensive, according to the health ministry there, which does not differentiate between combatants and civilians in its count but says more than half of the dead are women and children.