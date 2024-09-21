Finding Common Ground: Muslims and Jews Bridging the Gap | CBS Reports Los Angeles is home to one of the largest populations of Jews in the world, and one of the largest populations of Muslims in America. For almost two decades, a group there has been trying to build bonds between these two communities, but the attack of Oct. 7, 2023 and its aftermath are putting that mission to the test. CBS Reports and CBS News Race and Culture examine these challenges and explore how the next generation may hold the key to forging paths to unity amid adversity.