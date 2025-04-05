Watch CBS News
"Hands Off!": Americans across country protest Trump, Musk

Day Of Action Protests Across The Country
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the National Mall, April 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. 

Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Mr. Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. At least 1,300 rallies were held in all 50 states and in U.S. territories, according to organizers, who said attendance far exceeded expectations. Demonstrations were also held in a dozen cities overseas. 

Washington, D.C.

AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside the offices of USAID (which has been targeted by President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk) during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protests, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Thousands of protesters gather for the "Hands Off!" rally around the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 5, 2025. 

Washington, D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025. 

Washington, D.C.

AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters gather outside the Ronald Reagan Building for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., on April 5, 2025. 

Washington, D.C.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the National Mall, April 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. 

Washington, D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators outside the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., participate in the nationwide "Hands Off!" protests against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators march during a protest near the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, April 5, 2025. 

Washington, D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025. 

Washington, D.C.

Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

A demonstrator holds a sign featuring an image of Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his policies, on the Washington Monument grounds in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Protestors gather during a "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025. 

Washington, D.C.

Tierney L Cross/REUTERS

An aerial view of demonstrators rallying against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest on the Washington Monument grounds, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images

Shoes representing children killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict are arranged by pro-Palestine activists during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

Tierney L Cross/REUTERS

Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest on the Washington Monument grounds, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

Jose Luis Magana/AP

Demonstrators hold up signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C.

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Demonstrators attend a rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., protesting the Trump administration, Saturday, April 5, 2025. 

Washington, D.C.

Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Demonstrators are encouraged to throw shoes at a photograph of Elon Musk in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

New York, New York

Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS

Demonstrators march as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protest in New York City, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

People protest in Manhattan during a demonstration that is part of larger "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump, in New York City, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators march during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in New York City, April 5, 2025. 

New York, New York

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Thousands take to the streets in New York City in a "Hands Off!" demonstration to voice their opposition to the Trump administration, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

People protest in Manhattan, part of "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Elon Musk, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York

Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS

People protest in Manhattan, part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" rallies against President Donald Trump, in New York City, April 5, 2025.

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as she walked along a street in a Boston suburb on March 25; she was then moved to an ICE detention center in Basile, Louisiana. She is currently fighting deportation. 

New York, New York

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Thousands take to the streets in New York City in a "Hands Off!" demonstration to voice their opposition to the Trump administration, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York

Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

Demonstrators marched along Fifth Avenue for the "Hands Off"' protest against the Trump administration, April 5, 2025, in New York City.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Alex Brandon/AP

Activists protest President Donald Trump during a "Hands Off!" demonstration Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Alex Brandon/AP

Activists protest President Donald Trump (then just a few miles away at the Trump National Golf Club), during a "Hands Off!" demonstration Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Floriada.

West Palm Beach, Florida

Kent Nishimura/REUTERS

A dog joins a rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse, in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota

TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota

TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota

TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota

TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, April 5, 2025.

Rome, Georgia

Mike Stewart/AP

Demonstrators hold signs and speak to passing vehicles, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Rome, Georgia.

Atlanta, Georgia

Megan Varner/REUTERS

People take part in the nationwide anti-Trump "Hands Off" protest in Atlanta, April 5, 2025.

Atlanta, Georgia

Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Community Change Action

Demonstrators attend a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, held at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, April 5, 2025. 

Atlanta, Georgia

Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Community Change Action

Demonstrators attend a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, held at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, April 5, 2025. 

Boston, Massachusetts

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Senator Ed Markey (center), Democrat of Massachusetts, marches with demonstrators during the "Hands Off" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025. 

Boston, Massachusetts

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 5, 2025. 

Boston, Massachusetts

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025. 

Boston, Massachusetts

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

A demonstrator dressed as George Washington marches during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025. 

Boston, Massachusetts

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025. 

Boston, Massachusetts

Reba Saldanha/REUTERS

Demonstrators take part in the nationwide "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protests in Boston, April 5, 2025.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Caleb Jones/AP

Demonstrators hold signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Asheville, North Carolina

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Demonstrators rally against resident Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest, in Asheville, North Carolina, April 5, 2025.

Asheville, North Carolina

Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest, in Asheville, North Carolina, April 5, 2025.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Demonstrators hold a "Hands Off" protest rally against President Donald Trump, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, April 5, 2025.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS

Demonstrators hold a "Hands Off" protest rally against President Donald Trump, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, April 5, 2025.

Lansing, Michigan

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators arrive for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 5, 2025.

Lansing, Michigan

JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images

People gather for the "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, April 5, 2025. 

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

Eight-year-old Teddy Burdick listens to speakers alongside his sister, 11-year-old Addy Burdick, during a "Hands Off!" rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "I just need to teach them the difference between right and wrong," said their father, Dustin Burdick. 

Grand Rapids, Michigan

Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP

Community organizer Emerson Wolfe leads a march down Ottawa Avenue during a "Hands Off!" rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Stamford, Connecticut

Nathan Layne/REUTERS

Paul Kretschmann, 74, holds a sign at a "Hands Off" protest against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, in Stamford, Connecticut, April 5, 2025.

Charlotte, North Carolina

Erik Verduzco/AP

Protesters carry signs in protest of the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" demonstration, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Miami, Florida

Marta Lavandier/AP

Protesters carry signs and chant slogans against the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Miami.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP

People begin to walk from City Hall to Independence Mall during the "Hands Off!" National Day of Action demonstration, in Philadelphia, April 5, 2025. 

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Grace McDowell/Daily News via AP

Approximately 300 local demonstrators with SOKY Indivisible gather in the rain at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky, Saturday, April 5, 2025, to protest against President Donald Trump and his administration as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest. 

Bowling Green, Kentucky

Grace McDowell/Daily News via AP

Approximately 300 local demonstrators with SOKY Indivisible gather at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, to protest against President Donald Trump and his administration as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Jim Urquhart/REUTERS

People protest at the Utah State Capitol, in a demonstration that is part of the "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump, in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 5, 2025.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Jim Urquhart/REUTERS

The driver of a car displaying a transgender flag high-fives a protester during a "Hands Off!" demonstration in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 5, 2025.

St. Joseph, Michigan

Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP

Barbara Starke (right) joins hundreds of people gathered in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a "Hands Off!" rally held to protest the Trump administration and recent DOGE cuts. 

St. Joseph, Michigan

Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP

A Trump supporter drives past demonstrators in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a "Hands Off" rally held to protest the Trump administration and recent DOGE cuts. 

Brattleboro, Vermont

Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP

Hundreds of people show up to protest President Donald Trump at Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, Vermont, during a national "Hands Off" protest, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP

Demonstrators march near the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., during the "Hands Off!" national day of protest against the Trump administration, Saturday, April 5, 2025. 

Charleston, West Virginia

Christopher Millette/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP

Demonstrators gather outside the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, Saturday, April 5, 2025, for the "Hands Off!" rally to protest the policies of the Trump administration. 

Houston, Texas

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators march during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, April 5, 2025.

Houston, Texas

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, April 5, 2025.

Houston, Texas

RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, on April 5, 2025.

Columbia, South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Demonstrators participate in a "Hands Off!" protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. 

Columbia, South Carolina

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Demonstrators hold signs supporting the U.S. Postal Service during a "Hands Off!" protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina. 

Huntington Beach, California

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Huntington Beach, California, April 5, 2025.

San Jose, California

Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP

Protesters attend a demonstration at St. James Park in San Jose, California, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" rallies against President Donald Trump. 

Omaha, Nebraska

Megan Nielsen/Omaha World-Herald via AP

Christine Mahon waves at passing cars with other protestors lining Dodge Street during a demonstration against President Trump's administration in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest. 

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP

A driver waves to protesters as they rally in the streets of downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, April 5, 2025, as people across the country gathered to protest President Donald Trump and his policies. 

San Francisco, California

Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Protesters form a human banner on Ocean Beach during a protest against President Donald Trump, part of the "Hands Off!" rallies held nationwide, in San Francisco, Saturday, April 5, 2025.

San Francisco, California

Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP

Demonstrators gather in Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco on Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a protest against President Donald Trump, part of the "Hands Off" rallies held nationwide. 

Los Angeles, California

ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images

A large balloon with an image of President Donald Trump is seen above protesters holding signs during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in downtown Los Angeles, April 5, 2025. 

Seattle, Washington

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Community Change Action

Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center on April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. 

Seattle, Washington

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Community Change Action

Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center on April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. 

Seattle, Washington

Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Community Change Action

Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center, April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. 

Anchorage, Alaska

Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP

Demonstrators march during a rally against President Donald Trump, in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest. 

Paris, France

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

Protesters hold placards during a "Hands Off!" rally against President Trump's administration and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Paris, April 5, 2025.

Berlin, Germany

Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images

Protestors gather in front of the U.S. Embassy as they demonstrate against the President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2025. 

Lisbon, Portugal

Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images

U.S. residents in Lisbon hold placards while gathering in Praça do Comercio during a protest organized by American activists living in Portugal, April 5, 2025.

London, England

Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and their recent policies, in Trafalgar Square, London, April 5, 2025. 

London, England

Alishia Abodunde / Getty Images

A demonstrator dressed as a dinosaur rallies against Tesla CEO Elon Musk outside Tesla's Oxford Street store, April 5, 2025, in London. 

London, England

Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images

Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his recent policies in Trafalgar Square, London, April 5, 2025. 

