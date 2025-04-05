"Hands Off!": Americans across country protest Trump, Musk
Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the National Mall, April 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Mr. Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. At least 1,300 rallies were held in all 50 states and in U.S. territories, according to organizers, who said attendance far exceeded expectations. Demonstrations were also held in a dozen cities overseas.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators gather outside the offices of USAID (which has been targeted by President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk) during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protests, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Thousands of protesters gather for the "Hands Off!" rally around the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Protesters gather outside the Ronald Reagan Building for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., on April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the National Mall, April 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators outside the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., participate in the nationwide "Hands Off!" protests against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators march during a protest near the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
A demonstrator holds a sign featuring an image of Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his policies, on the Washington Monument grounds in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Protestors gather during a "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
An aerial view of demonstrators rallying against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest on the Washington Monument grounds, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Shoes representing children killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict are arranged by pro-Palestine activists during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest on the Washington Monument grounds, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators hold up signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators attend a rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., protesting the Trump administration, Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Washington, D.C.
Demonstrators are encouraged to throw shoes at a photograph of Elon Musk in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
Demonstrators march as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protest in New York City, April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
People protest in Manhattan during a demonstration that is part of larger "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump, in New York City, April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
Demonstrators march during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in New York City, April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
Thousands take to the streets in New York City in a "Hands Off!" demonstration to voice their opposition to the Trump administration, April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
People protest in Manhattan, part of "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Elon Musk, April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
People protest in Manhattan, part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" rallies against President Donald Trump, in New York City, April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
Thousands take to the streets in New York City in a "Hands Off!" demonstration to voice their opposition to the Trump administration, April 5, 2025.
New York, New York
Demonstrators marched along Fifth Avenue for the "Hands Off"' protest against the Trump administration, April 5, 2025, in New York City.
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Activists protest President Donald Trump during a "Hands Off!" demonstration Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Palm Beach Gardens, Florida
Activists protest President Donald Trump (then just a few miles away at the Trump National Golf Club), during a "Hands Off!" demonstration Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Floriada.
West Palm Beach, Florida
A dog joins a rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse, in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 5, 2025.
St. Paul, Minnesota
Protesters gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 5, 2025.
St. Paul, Minnesota
Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 5, 2025.
St. Paul, Minnesota
Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, April 5, 2025.
St. Paul, Minnesota
Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, April 5, 2025.
Rome, Georgia
Demonstrators hold signs and speak to passing vehicles, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Rome, Georgia.
Atlanta, Georgia
People take part in the nationwide anti-Trump "Hands Off" protest in Atlanta, April 5, 2025.
Atlanta, Georgia
Demonstrators attend a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, held at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, April 5, 2025.
Atlanta, Georgia
Demonstrators attend a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, held at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, April 5, 2025.
Boston, Massachusetts
Senator Ed Markey (center), Democrat of Massachusetts, marches with demonstrators during the "Hands Off" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.
Boston, Massachusetts
Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 5, 2025.
Boston, Massachusetts
Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.
Boston, Massachusetts
A demonstrator dressed as George Washington marches during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.
Boston, Massachusetts
Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.
Boston, Massachusetts
Demonstrators take part in the nationwide "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protests in Boston, April 5, 2025.
Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Demonstrators hold signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Asheville, North Carolina
Demonstrators rally against resident Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest, in Asheville, North Carolina, April 5, 2025.
Asheville, North Carolina
Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest, in Asheville, North Carolina, April 5, 2025.
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Demonstrators hold a "Hands Off" protest rally against President Donald Trump, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, April 5, 2025.
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware
Demonstrators hold a "Hands Off" protest rally against President Donald Trump, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, April 5, 2025.
Lansing, Michigan
Demonstrators arrive for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 5, 2025.
Lansing, Michigan
People gather for the "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, April 5, 2025.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Eight-year-old Teddy Burdick listens to speakers alongside his sister, 11-year-old Addy Burdick, during a "Hands Off!" rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "I just need to teach them the difference between right and wrong," said their father, Dustin Burdick.
Grand Rapids, Michigan
Community organizer Emerson Wolfe leads a march down Ottawa Avenue during a "Hands Off!" rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
Stamford, Connecticut
Paul Kretschmann, 74, holds a sign at a "Hands Off" protest against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, in Stamford, Connecticut, April 5, 2025.
Charlotte, North Carolina
Protesters carry signs in protest of the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" demonstration, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Miami, Florida
Protesters carry signs and chant slogans against the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Miami.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
People begin to walk from City Hall to Independence Mall during the "Hands Off!" National Day of Action demonstration, in Philadelphia, April 5, 2025.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Approximately 300 local demonstrators with SOKY Indivisible gather in the rain at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky, Saturday, April 5, 2025, to protest against President Donald Trump and his administration as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.
Bowling Green, Kentucky
Approximately 300 local demonstrators with SOKY Indivisible gather at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, to protest against President Donald Trump and his administration as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.
Salt Lake City, Utah
People protest at the Utah State Capitol, in a demonstration that is part of the "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump, in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 5, 2025.
Salt Lake City, Utah
The driver of a car displaying a transgender flag high-fives a protester during a "Hands Off!" demonstration in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 5, 2025.
St. Joseph, Michigan
Barbara Starke (right) joins hundreds of people gathered in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a "Hands Off!" rally held to protest the Trump administration and recent DOGE cuts.
St. Joseph, Michigan
A Trump supporter drives past demonstrators in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a "Hands Off" rally held to protest the Trump administration and recent DOGE cuts.
Brattleboro, Vermont
Hundreds of people show up to protest President Donald Trump at Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, Vermont, during a national "Hands Off" protest, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Demonstrators march near the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., during the "Hands Off!" national day of protest against the Trump administration, Saturday, April 5, 2025.
Charleston, West Virginia
Demonstrators gather outside the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, Saturday, April 5, 2025, for the "Hands Off!" rally to protest the policies of the Trump administration.
Houston, Texas
Demonstrators march during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, April 5, 2025.
Houston, Texas
Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, April 5, 2025.
Houston, Texas
Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, on April 5, 2025.
Columbia, South Carolina
Demonstrators participate in a "Hands Off!" protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Columbia, South Carolina
Demonstrators hold signs supporting the U.S. Postal Service during a "Hands Off!" protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina.
Huntington Beach, California
Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Huntington Beach, California, April 5, 2025.
San Jose, California
Protesters attend a demonstration at St. James Park in San Jose, California, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" rallies against President Donald Trump.
Omaha, Nebraska
Christine Mahon waves at passing cars with other protestors lining Dodge Street during a demonstration against President Trump's administration in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.
Colorado Springs, Colorado
A driver waves to protesters as they rally in the streets of downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, April 5, 2025, as people across the country gathered to protest President Donald Trump and his policies.
San Francisco, California
Protesters form a human banner on Ocean Beach during a protest against President Donald Trump, part of the "Hands Off!" rallies held nationwide, in San Francisco, Saturday, April 5, 2025.
San Francisco, California
Demonstrators gather in Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco on Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a protest against President Donald Trump, part of the "Hands Off" rallies held nationwide.
Los Angeles, California
A large balloon with an image of President Donald Trump is seen above protesters holding signs during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in downtown Los Angeles, April 5, 2025.
Seattle, Washington
Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center on April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle, Washington
Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center on April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Seattle, Washington
Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center, April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.
Anchorage, Alaska
Demonstrators march during a rally against President Donald Trump, in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.
Paris, France
Protesters hold placards during a "Hands Off!" rally against President Trump's administration and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Paris, April 5, 2025.
Berlin, Germany
Protestors gather in front of the U.S. Embassy as they demonstrate against the President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2025.
Lisbon, Portugal
U.S. residents in Lisbon hold placards while gathering in Praça do Comercio during a protest organized by American activists living in Portugal, April 5, 2025.
London, England
Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and their recent policies, in Trafalgar Square, London, April 5, 2025.
London, England
A demonstrator dressed as a dinosaur rallies against Tesla CEO Elon Musk outside Tesla's Oxford Street store, April 5, 2025, in London.
London, England
Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his recent policies in Trafalgar Square, London, April 5, 2025.