U.S. "Hands Off!": Americans across country protest Trump, Musk





Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the National Mall, April 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Hundreds of thousands took to the streets in cities across the United States in opposition to the policies of Mr. Trump, in the largest protests since he returned to the presidency. At least 1,300 rallies were held in all 50 states and in U.S. territories, according to organizers, who said attendance far exceeded expectations. Demonstrations were also held in a dozen cities overseas.

Washington, D.C. AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather outside the offices of USAID (which has been targeted by President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk) during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protests, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images Thousands of protesters gather for the "Hands Off!" rally around the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather outside the Ronald Reagan Building for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., on April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images Protesters attend a "Hands Off" rally to demonstrate against President Donald Trump on the National Mall, April 5, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Washington, D.C. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators outside the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington, D.C., participate in the nationwide "Hands Off!" protests against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images Demonstrators march during a protest near the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather on the National Mall for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS A demonstrator holds a sign featuring an image of Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his policies, on the Washington Monument grounds in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Protestors gather during a "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Tierney L Cross/REUTERS An aerial view of demonstrators rallying against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest on the Washington Monument grounds, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. AMID FARAHI/AFP via Getty Images Shoes representing children killed in the Israel-Hamas conflict are arranged by pro-Palestine activists during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Tierney L Cross/REUTERS Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest on the Washington Monument grounds, in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Jose Luis Magana/AP Demonstrators hold up signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump at the Washington Monument, in Washington, D.C., Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images Demonstrators attend a rally on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., protesting the Trump administration, Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Washington, D.C. Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images Demonstrators are encouraged to throw shoes at a photograph of Elon Musk in Washington, D.C., April 5, 2025.

New York, New York Eduardo Munoz/REUTERS Demonstrators march as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protest in New York City, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS People protest in Manhattan during a demonstration that is part of larger "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump, in New York City, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators march during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in New York City, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York Spencer Platt/Getty Images Thousands take to the streets in New York City in a "Hands Off!" demonstration to voice their opposition to the Trump administration, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS People protest in Manhattan, part of "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Elon Musk, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York Caitlin Ochs/REUTERS People protest in Manhattan, part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" rallies against President Donald Trump, in New York City, April 5, 2025. Rumeysa Ozturk, a Tufts University doctoral student from Turkey, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials as she walked along a street in a Boston suburb on March 25; she was then moved to an ICE detention center in Basile, Louisiana. She is currently fighting deportation.

New York, New York Spencer Platt / Getty Images Thousands take to the streets in New York City in a "Hands Off!" demonstration to voice their opposition to the Trump administration, April 5, 2025.

New York, New York Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images Demonstrators marched along Fifth Avenue for the "Hands Off"' protest against the Trump administration, April 5, 2025, in New York City.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Alex Brandon/AP Activists protest President Donald Trump during a "Hands Off!" demonstration Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Palm Beach Gardens, Florida Alex Brandon/AP Activists protest President Donald Trump (then just a few miles away at the Trump National Golf Club), during a "Hands Off!" demonstration Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Floriada.

West Palm Beach, Florida Kent Nishimura/REUTERS A dog joins a rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse, in West Palm Beach, Florida, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images Protesters gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol building during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, Minnesota, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, April 5, 2025.

St. Paul, Minnesota TIM EVANS/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators gather outside the Minnesota State Capitol during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in St. Paul, April 5, 2025.

Rome, Georgia Mike Stewart/AP Demonstrators hold signs and speak to passing vehicles, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Rome, Georgia.

Atlanta, Georgia Megan Varner/REUTERS People take part in the nationwide anti-Trump "Hands Off" protest in Atlanta, April 5, 2025.

Atlanta, Georgia Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Community Change Action Demonstrators attend a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, held at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, April 5, 2025.

Atlanta, Georgia Carol Lee Rose/Getty Images for Community Change Action Demonstrators attend a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, held at Liberty Plaza in Atlanta, April 5, 2025.

Boston, Massachusetts JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Senator Ed Markey (center), Democrat of Massachusetts, marches with demonstrators during the "Hands Off" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.

Boston, Massachusetts JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, Massachusetts, on April 5, 2025.

Boston, Massachusetts JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.

Boston, Massachusetts JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images A demonstrator dressed as George Washington marches during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.

Boston, Massachusetts JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images Thousands of demonstrators gather on Boston Common during the "Hands Off!" rally in Boston, April 5, 2025.

Boston, Massachusetts Reba Saldanha/REUTERS Demonstrators take part in the nationwide "Hands Off!" anti-Trump protests in Boston, April 5, 2025.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire Caleb Jones/AP Demonstrators hold signs during a "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Asheville, North Carolina Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS Demonstrators rally against resident Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest, in Asheville, North Carolina, April 5, 2025.

Asheville, North Carolina Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" protest, in Asheville, North Carolina, April 5, 2025.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS Demonstrators hold a "Hands Off" protest rally against President Donald Trump, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, April 5, 2025.

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS Demonstrators hold a "Hands Off" protest rally against President Donald Trump, in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, April 5, 2025.

Lansing, Michigan JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators arrive for the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Michigan Capitol in Lansing on April 5, 2025.

Lansing, Michigan JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images People gather for the "Hands Off!" protest against the policies of President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, outside the Michigan Capitol in Lansing, April 5, 2025.

Grand Rapids, Michigan Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP Eight-year-old Teddy Burdick listens to speakers alongside his sister, 11-year-old Addy Burdick, during a "Hands Off!" rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Michigan. "I just need to teach them the difference between right and wrong," said their father, Dustin Burdick.

Grand Rapids, Michigan Arthur H. Trickett-Wile | MLive.com/The Grand Rapids Press via AP Community organizer Emerson Wolfe leads a march down Ottawa Avenue during a "Hands Off!" rally on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Stamford, Connecticut Nathan Layne/REUTERS Paul Kretschmann, 74, holds a sign at a "Hands Off" protest against President Donald Trump and his adviser Elon Musk, in Stamford, Connecticut, April 5, 2025.

Charlotte, North Carolina Erik Verduzco/AP Protesters carry signs in protest of the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk during a "Hands Off!" demonstration, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Miami, Florida Marta Lavandier/AP Protesters carry signs and chant slogans against the policies of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Miami.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP People begin to walk from City Hall to Independence Mall during the "Hands Off!" National Day of Action demonstration, in Philadelphia, April 5, 2025.

Bowling Green, Kentucky Grace McDowell/Daily News via AP Approximately 300 local demonstrators with SOKY Indivisible gather in the rain at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky, Saturday, April 5, 2025, to protest against President Donald Trump and his administration as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.

Bowling Green, Kentucky Grace McDowell/Daily News via AP Approximately 300 local demonstrators with SOKY Indivisible gather at Circus Square Park in downtown Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, to protest against President Donald Trump and his administration as part of a nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.

Salt Lake City, Utah Jim Urquhart/REUTERS People protest at the Utah State Capitol, in a demonstration that is part of the "Hands Off!" events organized nationwide against President Donald Trump, in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 5, 2025.

Salt Lake City, Utah Jim Urquhart/REUTERS The driver of a car displaying a transgender flag high-fives a protester during a "Hands Off!" demonstration in Salt Lake City, Utah, April 5, 2025.

St. Joseph, Michigan Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP Barbara Starke (right) joins hundreds of people gathered in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a "Hands Off!" rally held to protest the Trump administration and recent DOGE cuts.

St. Joseph, Michigan Don Campbell/The Herald-Palladium via AP A Trump supporter drives past demonstrators in downtown St. Joseph, Michigan, Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a "Hands Off" rally held to protest the Trump administration and recent DOGE cuts.

Brattleboro, Vermont Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP Hundreds of people show up to protest President Donald Trump at Centre Congregational Church in Brattleboro, Vermont, during a national "Hands Off" protest, on Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Harrisburg, Pennsylvania Zach Gleiter/The Patriot-News via AP Demonstrators march near the Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., during the "Hands Off!" national day of protest against the Trump administration, Saturday, April 5, 2025.

Charleston, West Virginia Christopher Millette/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP Demonstrators gather outside the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, Saturday, April 5, 2025, for the "Hands Off!" rally to protest the policies of the Trump administration.

Houston, Texas RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators march during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, April 5, 2025.

Houston, Texas RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, April 5, 2025.

Houston, Texas RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against US President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Houston, Texas, on April 5, 2025.

Columbia, South Carolina Sean Rayford/Getty Images Demonstrators participate in a "Hands Off!" protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Columbia, South Carolina Sean Rayford/Getty Images Demonstrators hold signs supporting the U.S. Postal Service during a "Hands Off!" protest at the statehouse on April 5, 2025 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Huntington Beach, California FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images Demonstrators rally during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Huntington Beach, California, April 5, 2025.

San Jose, California Jose Carlos Fajardo/Bay Area News Group via AP Protesters attend a demonstration at St. James Park in San Jose, California, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" rallies against President Donald Trump.

Omaha, Nebraska Megan Nielsen/Omaha World-Herald via AP Christine Mahon waves at passing cars with other protestors lining Dodge Street during a demonstration against President Trump's administration in Omaha, Nebraska, on Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.

Colorado Springs, Colorado Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP A driver waves to protesters as they rally in the streets of downtown Colorado Springs, Colo., Saturday, April 5, 2025, as people across the country gathered to protest President Donald Trump and his policies.

San Francisco, California Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP Protesters form a human banner on Ocean Beach during a protest against President Donald Trump, part of the "Hands Off!" rallies held nationwide, in San Francisco, Saturday, April 5, 2025.

San Francisco, California Stephen Lam/San Francisco Chronicle via AP Demonstrators gather in Civic Center Plaza in San Francisco on Saturday, April 5, 2025, during a protest against President Donald Trump, part of the "Hands Off" rallies held nationwide.

Los Angeles, California ETIENNE LAURENT/AFP via Getty Images A large balloon with an image of President Donald Trump is seen above protesters holding signs during the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in downtown Los Angeles, April 5, 2025.

Seattle, Washington Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Community Change Action Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center on April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle, Washington Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Community Change Action Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center on April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Seattle, Washington Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Community Change Action Demonstrators attend the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest against President Donald Trump and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, at the Seattle Center, April 5, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

Anchorage, Alaska Loren Holmes/Anchorage Daily News via AP Demonstrators march during a rally against President Donald Trump, in Anchorage, Alaska, Saturday, April 5, 2025, as part of the nationwide "Hands Off!" protest.

Paris, France THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images Protesters hold placards during a "Hands Off!" rally against President Trump's administration and his advisor, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, in Paris, April 5, 2025.

Berlin, Germany Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu via Getty Images Protestors gather in front of the U.S. Embassy as they demonstrate against the President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Berlin, Germany, April 5, 2025.

Lisbon, Portugal Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images U.S. residents in Lisbon hold placards while gathering in Praça do Comercio during a protest organized by American activists living in Portugal, April 5, 2025.

London, England Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images Demonstrators rally against President Donald Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and their recent policies, in Trafalgar Square, London, April 5, 2025.

London, England Alishia Abodunde / Getty Images A demonstrator dressed as a dinosaur rallies against Tesla CEO Elon Musk outside Tesla's Oxford Street store, April 5, 2025, in London.