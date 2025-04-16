Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler on why "Sinners" is their boldest collaboration yet

Michael B. Jordan opens up about the challenge of playing twin brothers in "Sinners"

Powerhouse duo Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are back with a bold new take on horror in their latest collaboration, "Sinners" — a 1930s-set vampire thriller that sees Jordan take on the demanding role of identical twins. It marks their fifth time working together.

"I describe the film as genre-fluid. It's a lot of genres at different times, and hopefully they sync up," Coogler said of the project, which follows twin brothers racing to open a blues club in the Jim Crow-era South.

The story is also deeply personal for Coogler, who directed "Sinners."

"It's a love letter to my uncle, who was born and raised in Mississippi, who loved the blues," he said. "When he passed away in 2015, around the time we were finishing 'Creed,' I found myself playing those blues records to think about him."

Coogler, a self-proclaimed fan of horror and thrilling cinema, added that "Sinners" gave him the chance to explore a genre he hadn't tackled until now.

Prior to "Sinners," Coogler and Jordan collaborated on four other films that include "Fruitvale Station," "Creed," "Black Panther" and "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

For Jordan, stepping into the shoes of two characters at once was no easy feat — and the horror genre wasn't his comfort zone.

"I'm definitely the person covering my eyes and looking away from the screen," Jordan said.

To prepare for the dual role, Jordan consulted with real-life twins.

"I got an opportunity to really talk with them and just hear about their experiences growing up," he said, noting how the film leans into the tight-knit bond shared between the brothers.

Despite the eerie subject matter, Jordan said filming the most intense scenes was surprisingly fun.

"We were cracking up laughing, trying to keep a straight face sometimes, because these circumstances are so ridiculous."

The film also stands out musically. Coogler teamed up once again with longtime friend and Oscar-winning composer Ludwig Göransson to craft a blues-driven score.

"The movie is a lot of blues guitarist, you know, in the tradition of son Hollis or Robert Johnson or Tommy Johnson," Coogler said.

"Sinners" opens Friday, April 18 in theaters and IMAX nationwide.