Michelle Trachtenberg's cause of death was complications of diabetes mellitus, officials say

Michelle Trachtenberg, star of the teen drama series "Gossip Girl" and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," died of complications of diabetes mellitus in February, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner announced Wednesday.

Trachtenberg's death was initially undetermined after the family objected to an autopsy but the medical examiner amended the cause and manner of death following laboratory test results. The manner was determined to be natural.

The New York Police Department responded to a 911 call at 8:01 a.m. local time on Feb. 26 to an apartment in midtown Manhattan, where they found Trachtenberg unconscious and unresponsive. Trachtenberg was 39 years old.

At the time of her death, police said criminality was not suspected. If there was suspicion of criminality, the medical examiner would have proceeded with an autopsy.

Diabetes, also known as diabetes mellitus, is a chronic disease where a person's blood sugar levels are too high and the pancreas does not produce enough insulin. Complications from the disease, such as cardiovascular disease or kidney failure, can be a cause of death.

Trachtenberg's breakout role came at just 11 years old as Harriet in the 1996 movie "Harriet the Spy." She went on to act in dozens of TV series and movies, most notably "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," as Buffy's sister, Dawn, and "Gossip Girl," as Georgina Sparks.

Many former cast members of Trachtenberg paid tribute to their co-star after the news of her death in February, including Rosie O'Donnell, who called her death "heartbreaking."