Woman sentenced to life with no parole in wrong-way DUI crash that killed veteran Fort Worth sergeant in 2024

A woman who pleaded guilty last week to running over and killing a longtime Fort Worth police officer in a 2024 wrong-way crash has now been sentenced to life without parole in prison.

De Aujalae Evans admitted just hours into the first day of her trial to intoxication manslaughter in the death of Sgt. Billy Randolph.

"There have to be consequences to actions or nothing we do up here matters," Tarrant County Assistant District Attorney Lloyd Whelchel told the jury in closing arguments.

What led to the tragic Fort Worth crash

In August 2024, Randolph was standing outside of his vehicle investigating a crash involving a tractor-trailer when he was struck by Evans, who was driving the wrong way on I-35 South near Sycamore School Road.

Evans reportedly kept driving after hitting Randolph and tried to get away from the scene. At one point, she jumped out of her vehicle to run away, and officers were able to take her into custody.

Evans later admitted to drinking at least 10 shots over the course of four hours before she decided to drive. Police said she failed a field sobriety test, and it was later revealed that she was on probation for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

FW Sgt. Billy Randolph Fort Worth Police Department

Randolph had been with the Fort Worth Police Department for 29 years. His former police chief, Neil Noakes, shared that losing Randolph would change the department.

"There is no excuse for drinking and driving," Noakes said after Evans' arrest. "It is too easy to make plans beforehand or just use a ride service. Ms. Evans made a decision. Her decision was to get behind the wheel drunk."

District Attorney Phil Sorrells commended the Fort Worth Police Department for its dedication in pursuing justice for Randolph.

"Sgt. Randolph's death is a heartbreaking reminder of the dangers law enforcement officers face every day," Sorrells said. "Our office is proud to have helped secure justice for him and his family."

Fort Worth PD said in a statement that it continues to stand with Randolph's family, his loved ones, and the officers who served alongside him and said his loss is still felt across the department and throughout the community.

"Sergeant Billy Randolph showed up every day ready to serve others and do the job the right way," said Fort Worth Police Chief Eddie Garcia. "What he gave to this city matters, and it will not be forgotten. Our focus remains on taking care of his family, supporting our officers, and continuing to serve this community with the same commitment Billy demonstrated."