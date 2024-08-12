Portion of I-35W in Fort Worth shut down after crash, fuel spill

FORT WORTH – A fuel spill from a crash prompted an hours-long closure on I-35W.

A tractor-trailer hit a guardrail around 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W at Sycamore School Road, where it caught on fire and spilled fuel. With the help of some bystanders, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries.

Fort Worth police said it would take at least three to four hours to remove the wreckage from the scene in addition to cleaning up the spill.

All of the southbound lanes of I-35W were shut down, including the service roads, while the scene was cleaned up. Traffic was diverted to exit at Altamesa Boulevard.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.