Watch CBS News
Local News

Portion of I-35W in Fort Worth shut down after crash, fuel spill

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Cleanup from crash closes southbound lanes of I-35W in Fort Worth
Cleanup from crash closes southbound lanes of I-35W in Fort Worth 01:15

FORT WORTH – A fuel spill from a crash prompted an hours-long closure on I-35W. 

A tractor-trailer hit a guardrail around 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35W at Sycamore School Road, where it caught on fire and spilled fuel. With the help of some bystanders, the driver was able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries.

Fort Worth police said it would take at least three to four hours to remove the wreckage from the scene in addition to cleaning up the spill. 

All of the southbound lanes of I-35W were shut down, including the service roads, while the scene was cleaned up. Traffic was diverted to exit at Altamesa Boulevard. 

Police ask drivers to avoid the area.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.