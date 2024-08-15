Woman admitted drinking 10 shots before hit-and-run that killed Fort Worth sergeant, arrest warrant says

FORT WORTH – A woman accused of running over and killing a Fort Worth police sergeant admitted to drinking 10 shots over four hours before the early morning I-35 accident, according to an arrest warrant.

De Aujalae Evans Fort Worth Police Department

De Aujalae Evans, 25, failed a field sobriety test and refused to give a blood draw at John Peter Smith Hospital, the documents show. Officers obtained a warrant and conducted the draw, but the results have yet to be received.

Evans said she consumed the 10 shots between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. before the 2:30 a.m. Aug. 12 accident when she struck and killed Sgt. Billy Randolph while he was standing outside his vehicle at a fuel spill on I-35W, according to the documents.

She was on probation for previous offenses, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Evans is currently being held in Tarrant County Jail on a $750,000 bond. Her bond conditions include a SCRAM alcohol monitor, interlock and GPS with home confinement. She has been charged with intoxication manslaughter causing the death of a peace officer.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people, including a large portion of the Fort Worth Police force, turned out to honor Randolph during a candlelight vigil held on what would have been his birthday.