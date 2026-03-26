Woman pleads guilty in wrong-way DUI crash that killed veteran Fort Worth police sergeant

A woman accused of hitting and killing a Fort Worth police officer in August of 2024 pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter on Thursday, just hours after her trial started.

Opening statements in De Aujalae Evans' trial were made Thursday before she entered her plea, but the case now moves to the sentencing phase.

De Aujalae Evans Fort Worth Police Department

Evans did not plea to a lesser charge. She faces up to 20 years in prison.

Evans was accused of hit and killing Fort Worth Police Sergeant Billy Randolph while he was standing outside of his vehicle on I-35 South near Sycamore School Road when a 2020 Nissan Versa, driven by Evans, drove through the accident scene he was working and struck him.

Evans was driving the wrong way on the road.

Randolph was investigating a crash early in the morning, where a tractor-trailer hit a guardrail, caught fire and spilled fuel. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle with minor injuries with the help of bystanders.

Fort Worth Police said Evans kept driving after hitting Randolph, trying to get away from the scene. She drove about a quarter of a mile before stopping and trying to run away. Officers were able to take her into custody, where she later admitted to drinking 10 shots over the course of four hours prior to driving. Evans also failed a field sobriety test, and it was later revealed she was on probation at the time after pleading guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Randolph served with the department for 29 years and had been assigned to the South Patrol.

The trial had been postponed in 2025 after potential jurors were dismissed. Court documents reviewed by CBS News Texas did not indicate why.

An outpouring of support

In the wake of Randolph's death, loved ones offered their support and shared memories to honor him. Beronica Fullbright, who worked with Randolph for nine years, shared the immediate heartbreak she faced with CBS News Texas in 2024.

"I saw another friend posted, and it said 'Sgt. Billy Randolph.' I jumped out of bed, ran into the living room, and started crying to my husband and said, 'Billy was killed this morning,'" Fullbright said. "He's a good supervisor. He loved his friends and family and the community. He had a huge heart. He's so humble. He's funny. He's a friend anybody could ask for."

Fort Worth Police Department

Javier Alvaran, who said he witnessed the crash, spoke up after placing a flag on Randolph's vehicle, which had been set up as part of a memorial.

"This man was out here in the morning providing a service for the community. He doesn't have to be out there risking his life," Alvaran said.

Immediately after Randolph's death, Fort Worth officers lined the streets outside the hospital for a processional. A funeral was held where more tributes to his service were shared.