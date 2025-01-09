Winter storm prompts delays, cancellations at North Texas airports

DALLAS – A winter storm on Thursday caused significant flight delays and cancellations at Dallas-Fort Worth International and Dallas Love Field airports.

As of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, there were 54 delays and 143 cancellations for flights within, into or out of DFW, according to FlightAware's Misery Map. At Dallas Love Field, there were 13 delays and 40 cancellations.

A ground stop is in effect at DFW Airport. DFW shared a social media post on Wednesday urging travelers to check their flight status due to the winter storms.

"Safety is our top priority - please check your flight status with your airline prior to heading to the airport & plan to arrive early if traveling with us. Use caution and go slow if driving to DFW!" the post said.

Love Field also posted on social media, warning passengers that weather conditions may disrupt travel and that they should contact airlines directly for the latest updates. One runway and some lower-priority taxiways are closed for ongoing treatments at Love Field.

In addition to flight disruptions, Thursday's severe weather led to hundreds of power outages and some traffic delays.