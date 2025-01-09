Winter storm causes road closures across North Texas

DALLAS-FORT WORTH – North Texas is experiencing a mix of snow and sleet, causing road closures and traffic delays across the Metroplex.

A winter storm warning is in effect for certain areas until 12 p.m. Friday, affecting counties including Denton, Collin, Dallas and Tarrant.

Highway crews across Dallas-Fort Worth have been preparing for the storm for days to ensure driver safety, with road brining completed by Wednesday. Liquid brine acts as an antifreeze to prevent dangerous ice formation, and crews will switch to sand once the weather arrives to improve traction.

From Dallas to Fort Worth, teams have been proactively combating icy conditions on highways and interstates. With crews now working 24-hour shifts, they will monitor temperatures across major highways, interstates and bridges in Tarrant County and apply de-icers as needed.

While crews work to improve roadway conditions and minimize risks, they urge drivers to stay home if possible or allow plenty of extra travel time if driving is unavoidable.

Here are the road closures currently impacting drivers:

Irving

An 18-wheeler jack-knifed on the ramp from SH 114 East to 183 East. While no injuries were reported, Irving officials said the accident is expected to cause a 3 to 5-hour traffic delay.