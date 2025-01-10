Winter storm warning canceled for North Texas, winter weather advisory remains in effect until 12 p.m. Friday

NORTH TEXAS – The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for all of North Texas until 12 p.m. Friday.

Early Friday morning, the originally issued winter storm warning was canceled and replaced with the advisory.

The main threat Friday morning is light snow or freezing drizzle, which could cause minor ice accumulations throughout the morning hours on elevated surfaces. The NWS said that road conditions will improve throughout the day.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas meteorologists said to expect hazardous road conditions in the morning hours after what could have melted on Thursday froze again overnight into Friday.

There will be cloudy skies on Friday with the high temperature reaching 35 degrees and lows later in the day will dip into the teens and low 20s. Wind chills will make it feel even colder. Around 4:30 a.m., snow flurries were reported at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

The frigid temperatures will cause roads to refreeze overnight Friday into Saturday and could create black ice on the roads Saturday morning.

Several North Texas school districts canceled classes on Thursday and Friday due to the weather and road conditions.

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect on Friday. For the rest of the weekend, expect partly cloudy to clear skies with highs in the 40s.

Snowfall totals across Dallas-Fort Worth

Several inches of snow and sleet fell across North Texas on Thursday. As of Friday morning, here are snowfall totals:

Muenster – Cooke County: 8 inches

Whitesboro – Grayson County: 7 inches

Nocona – Montague County: 6.3 inches

Celina – Collin County: 6 inches

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – Dallas/Tarrant County: 2.2 inches

Fort Worth – Tarrant County: 1.6 inches