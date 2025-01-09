Winter storm leaves hundreds of North Texas residents without power

NORTH TEXAS – Some residents are currently without power as a winter storm brings sleet and snow to North Texas.

The Oncor website notes that out of more than 4 million customers they serve, there are 56 outages affecting 880 customers.

"Oncor teams and resources continue to closely monitor weather conditions as a strong cold front brings freezing temperatures and wintry precipitation across our service area," per a winter advisory on their website. "Our lineworkers and support teams are activated and ready to quickly and safely respond to any potential outage impacts as soon as weather conditions are safe."

Oncor is Texas' largest energy delivery company, operating over 143,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines serving over 400 communities across 98 counties.

As ice, snow and other wintry precipitation develop, the advisory urges customers to prioritize safety while driving and remember the four P's — people, pets, pipes and plants.

To report an outage, customers can text OUT to 66267, use the MyOncor app, or select "Report an Outage" located above the map on their website. For downed power lines, customers are advised to contact 911.