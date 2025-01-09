Cancellations and delays at North Texas airports strands travelers

NORTH TEXAS - Airports in Dallas-Fort Worth are powerless to ice and snow. Yes, some de-icing measures can take place, but when cancellations happen, there's little a chemical solution can do.

FlightAware revealed that DFW International had 1,562 cancellations on Thursday, while Dallas Love Field reported 274. Both had numerous delays.

Not even a passenger's anger could melt the slushy sleet or hold frigid temperatures going into Friday. Forecasts going into the wee hours of Friday morning do not make travel conditions any more favorable, especially as football fans try to fly in for the Ohio State and Texas football faceoff.

"We just wanted to make sure that we have plenty of time to get there so we can get prepared," Earl McCuin said. "But her, me, and we didn't mind sacrificing even if we had to sleep on a bench in the corner."

McCuin and his daughter, Shalunta, made a bold decision requiring sacrifice and time. They brought his granddaughter, Aubr'i Council, to DFW International 14 hours before their flight.

"Yes, we're just going to stay up here until they're ready to load us up," Shalunta McCuin said.

The family hopes to make it to Wisconsin for the 10-year-old girl to compete in a gymnastics competition. Their flight is scheduled to leave Friday morning right before nine.

Council said the competition starts on Saturday morning. The McCuins hope Friday will give them enough buffer to get off the ground in Dallas.

"I'm excited and nervous at the same time," Council said.