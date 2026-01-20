Temperatures in the 60s, some showers possible ahead of cold front that brings wintry mix to North Texas

First Alert Weather Days are in place beginning on Friday and continuing through Sunday due to wintry precipitation and dangerously cold temperatures. By Sunday, wind chills may reach the single digits to even below zero. North Texas will be below freezing from Friday evening through midday Monday.

Before that happens, the forecast calls for some showers Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Then, above-average temperatures are expected into Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be close to 60°.

Even though it's still too early to discuss rain, sleet and ice totals, here's a current outlook of the next system: Friday will start with rain and cool temperatures in the upper 40s. Then by Friday afternoon, a cold front is expected to move in, bringing some wintry precipitation by the afternoon into Friday evening. This could impact the evening rush.

All areas of North Texas could see anything from rain to a wintry mix by Friday night, as well as prolonged periods of freezing rain, sleet and potentially snow for the northern counties into Saturday.

On Saturday, while it is still too early to predict exactly who will see snow, there is a chance that the snow line pushes as far south as DFW. Models are still in disagreement, but there is agreement that snow will reach the Red River counties. Latest models have been showing a chance for the wintry precipitation to linger overnight Saturday into early Sunday.

Bitterly cold temperatures will build in for Sunday with wind chills in the single digits to below zero. DFW will stay below freezing through at least midday Monday. As a result of this, travel will be severely impacted, and the chance of power outages will be possible.

Stay tuned as the First Alert Weather Team continues to monitor the winter storm system.