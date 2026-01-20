DFW shoppers stock up on supplies ahead of possible ice, snow

Homeowners are already shopping for winter weather supplies to be better prepared for what's coming.

Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of the potential winter weather impacts expected across the state beginning Thursday.

North Texans stocking up after lessons from 2021 freeze

At Elliott's Hardware in Plano, the winter weather section has extra stock of everything. Even though the potential for ice and snow is three days away, employees say they could run out before then.

Bob Gebby said he hasn't prepared well for previous ice and snow events and wanted to be ahead of the game for what's to come.

"Well, we waited a little bit too late last time," said Gebby. "It was in 2021 when it got so bad. We were part of the families in the area that got stuck with eight hours on, 2 hours or 8 hours off, two hours of power, and it got pretty cold in the house, and we didn't have any wood and minimal stuff."

Gebby wasn't about to let this winter storm catch him off guard. He bought firewood and will head to the grocery store to prepare for the expected winter storm headed to DFW later this week.

"Our plan is not to be cold," said Gebby. "You know, after this, I'm going to head to the grocery store and start picking up stuff because, you know, items like milk, of course, and bread is going to be some of the first stuff to go. So we're going to get early, good early, start on it. And, you know, since I'm retired, I've got all the playing time to prep and get ready for it."

Gebby is one of the customers shopping at Elliott's Hardware for not only firewood but also plant covers, deicing gravel, and outdoor faucet covers, among other items needed this time of year.

What shoppers are buying to prepare for ice and snow

One employee, Landon Villanueva, said he has seen a lot of customers already coming in to stock up.

"Oh, we run out a lot. Luckily, we got a big shipment in, but they fly off the shelves," Villanueva said. "We've already restocked this fully, and it's already about halfway gone, so it's better to have it and not need it than to need it and not have it. So if you got some time, I would swing by."

Common winter prep mistakes homeowners should avoid

Villanueva said a common mistake people makein these situations is leaving the faucet running to prevent pipes from freezing when you're not at home for an extended period.

"When people leave, you know, they'll go on vacation and they leave their water on in the house," he said. "If you're gone for a week or two weeks, shut that water off and clear those pipes out, because if those pipes freeze, when there's water in there, that's when it tends to pop and crack."