Texas and Trump boost cooperation to prevent illegal immigration at the U.S. - Mexico border

Before his trip, Governor Greg Abbott spoke with CBS News Texas, the first Texas TV station to interview him since the President returned to the White House. Aside from the border issues, Jack also asked the Governor about criticism by Democrats over his controversial school choice policy. Abbott also discussed the potential for higher tariffs placed on goods made in Mexico and Canada. We also spoke with two Democratic State Representatives: Rafael Anchia of Dallas and James Talarico of Austin. (Original air date: February 9, 2025.)

Boosting cooperation between Texas and the Trump administration

Governor Greg Abbott met with President Trump in the Oval Office last week to discuss various strategies on how they can work together to further reduce illegal immigration. After their meeting, the Governor told reporters that he offered the President help in a variety of ways, and they also discussed the border wall the state has built.

Abbott said, "Texas has completed more than 50 miles of border wall. We're going to be adding another 20 miles of border wall in the coming days. It's under construction right now, and we've acquired more than 100 miles of easement. I let the President know that all that is available."

In addition, the Governor said he offered other facilities to the administration. "Texas built two military bases that can house 2,000 soldiers in one base, 400 soldiers in another base. I made sure the President knew that was available to him. I let the President know that we have identified 4,000 jail cells in the State of Texas that can be used as detention facilities."

Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink spoke with Governor Abbott at the Governor's mansion on Monday. He spoke about the new agreement with the Trump administration that grants Texas National Guard members arrest powers at the border.

The Governor said, "The Trump administration reached out to see if we'd be interested in doing that and I immediately said yes. For me, the National Guard has been down on the border for years under the Biden administration. But they did not have the full authority of the federal government immigration officers had. Now, they do because of this agreement."

Jack asked him about his request for Congress to reimburse the state of Texas for more than $11 billion dollars it spent during the Biden administration to secure the border. "Since I've asked for it, I've had meaningful phone calls," replied Abbott. "I met with Speaker Johnson in his office. I've also had many calls with the Texas delegation as well as some other members of Congress to make sure that it's teed up appropriately. I'll be going to Washington, D.C. next week to further work on that effort. The response has been strong. One hundred percent of the people say Texas deserves it. They want to support it."

The Governor will be meeting with Republicans in the Texas Congressional delegation this week at the U.S. Capitol. We spoke with State Representative Rafael Anchia, D-Dallas, who said he thinks the Governor should ask Congress for more than $20 billion dollars. He said that not only includes the $11.1 billion Texas is seeking, but also the $6.5 billion state lawmakers have proposed spending on border security during the 2026 and 2027 fiscal years.

"When the Governor sticks to policy and not political theater, I find that we're usually aligned like the other day," said Anchia. "He said he wanted to seek reimbursement from the federal government for costs related to Operation Lone Star and other border activities. I'm in complete agreement with that, although he limited it to $11 billion. My reimbursement request from the federal government would say, Hey, reimburse us for the full amount."

School choice battle

Governor Abbott again named school choice one of his top legislative priorities this session, also called an emergency item. That means lawmakers can pass bills right away on these issues. The Texas Senate got right to it and approved a bill Wednesday night. The plan costs $1 billion dollars and allows for about 100,000 students to receive taxpayer money to attend private school in the 2026-27 school year. Students will receive at least $2,000 dollars a year, but if they enroll in an accredited private school, they'll receive $10,000 dollars a year. Students with disabilities will receive $11,500 dollars a year. The Texas House will introduce and consider its own version of the bill. When asked, Governor Abbott said he remains optimistic the measure will pass in this year the House, which has a new Speaker, Representative Dustin Burrows, R-Lubbock, who controls when a bill gets to the floor for a vote.

"I feel very confident it's going to pass in the House," said Abbott. "Speaker Burrows, every time I've talked to him, he says school choice is going to pass. I feel good about the Speaker's perspective. I worked closely with Representative Brad Buckley who will lead the charge in the Texas House. He feels very confident about it."

State Representative James Talarico, D-Austin, has been a very vocal critic of the Governor's school choice policy. Jack spoke with him after the Governor's State of the State address in Austin on February 2.

Talarico said, "Whose choice is it when the private school has all the power in the equation? How is it choice when a majority of counties in the State of Texas don't have a single private school in them. How is it choice when the voucher doesn't even cover the full cost at most private schools in Texas?"

Higher tariffs

Some products made in China may cost Americans more now that President Trump has increased existing tariffs or taxes on Chinese goods by ten percent. These items include cell phones, computers, and other electronics among other things.

The President delayed for 30 days his promise to impose higher tariffs on products made in Mexico and Canada. He has insisted these countries reduce the flow of migrants and fentanyl Into the U.S.

Texas is the biggest export state in the country, and Jack asked Governor Abbott his message to business owners in the state who are concerned about a potential trade war with Mexico and Canada down the road.

"Remember, tactics occurred during the first Trump administration. We got through it," said Abbott. "Texas remained a very robust economy at that time and the same thing is going to happen this time. Everyone knows Trump uses tariffs as a tactic to achieve another goal and everyone also knows that the number one priority for Trump as well as the people of the United States of America is to have a secure border."

