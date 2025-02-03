Gov. Abbott talks tariffs, Texas' economy and border security "Taxes like this occurred during the first Trump administration," said Abbott. "And we got through it. Texas remained a very robust economy at that time. Same thing is going to happen this time. Everyone knows Trump uses tariffs as a tactic to achieve another goal. Everyone also knows that the number one priority for both Trump as well as the people of the United States of America is to have secure borders, to stop fentanyl and crime pouring across the border into our state."