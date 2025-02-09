Texas and Trump boost cooperation to prevent illegal immigration at the southern border Governor Greg Abbott traveled to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office to discuss new ways they can jointly prevent illegal immigration. Jack asked the Governor about criticism by Democrats over his controversial school choice policy and the potential for higher tariffs. We also spoke with two Democratic State Representatives: Rafael Anchia of Dallas and James Talarico of Austin. (Original air date: February 9, 2025.)