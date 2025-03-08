Severe storms move across North Texas early Saturday morning, bringing hail and wind

This weekend across North Texas, it will be cooler than earlier in the week, with rain chances lingering.

Several weather warnings were in place early Saturday morning, prompting a ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Hunt County and portions of Collin County until 8 a.m.

Outdoor warning sirens were heard going off in the Crowley area, in northern Johnson County, around 5:45 a.m. The outdoor warning sirens went off due to the strong wind. Wind reports from Ellis County came in at up to 97 mph.

The early morning storms quickly moved east. Hail was reported in southern portions of the DFW Metroplex, including Mansfield, Maypearl, Cleburne and Arlington.

Hail fell during severe storms in Cleburne, Texas on Saturday, March 8. Kim Boyington via Facebook

After the storms, clouds and cold rain will linger. Low temperatures Saturday night will dip into the low to mid 30s for some parts of North Texas.