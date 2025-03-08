Watch CBS News
Severe storms move across North Texas early Saturday morning, bringing hail and wind

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

This weekend across North Texas, it will be cooler than earlier in the week, with rain chances lingering.

Several weather warnings were in place early Saturday morning, prompting a ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for Hunt County and portions of Collin County until 8 a.m. 

Outdoor warning sirens were heard going off in the Crowley area, in northern Johnson County, around 5:45 a.m. The outdoor warning sirens went off due to the strong wind. Wind reports from Ellis County came in at up to 97 mph.

The early morning storms quickly moved east. Hail was reported in southern portions of the DFW Metroplex, including Mansfield, Maypearl, Cleburne and Arlington.

cleburne-hail.jpg
Hail fell during severe storms in Cleburne, Texas on Saturday, March 8. Kim Boyington via Facebook

After the storms, clouds and cold rain will linger. Low temperatures Saturday night will dip into the low to mid 30s for some parts of North Texas.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

