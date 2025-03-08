Storms across North Texas leave 4 injured

Four people are injured after severe storms rolled through North Texas, officials say.

Ellis County officials confirmed the injuries. There is no information about their identities or conditions.

The Ennis Police Department also confirmed the east-facing wall of a grocery store was knocked down due to the strong winds.

Wind gusts on Saturday were a little bit stronger than originally forecast, Chief Meteorologist Scott Padgett said. Wind reports from Ellis County came in at up to 97 mph.

Southbound lanes of I-35E in Waxahachie were shut down Saturday morning due to multiple 18-wheelers overturned after the storms passed through. As of 11:05 a.m., one lane of traffic was open.

"It got dark last night, it was horrible, it was bad," a Waxahachie resident told CBS News Texas.

Saturday morning storms

CBS News Texas meteorologists issued a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the severe storm chances as well as a cold front that will drop temperatures by as much as 30 degrees from the day before.

Several weather warnings were in place early Saturday morning, even prompting a ground stop at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.