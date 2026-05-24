No severe weather Sunday for North Texas, but lightning, flooding remain concerns

A complex of storms passed through some areas across North Texas Sunday morning as it weakened and pushed eastward. Most of the region will see dry conditions for the rest of the morning. However, more storms will likely pop up this afternoon. The chances are highest along I-35 and to the west.

As of now, no severe weather is expected, but lightning and flooding will stay a concern. The high today will be in the middle 80s, with a heat index in the upper 80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and mild winds.

CBS News Texas

An air quality alert is in effect today due to high ozone levels at the surface. It's advised for those with respiratory or heart related issues to limit outdoor activity this afternoon.

On Memorial Day, there is a lower chance for storms, but it will still remain a possibility. Be sure to keep your eye to the sky during outdoor festivities in the afternoon. Lightning is extremely dangerous. If a storm is moving your way, head to shore and shelter immediately if out on the lake or swimming!

Tomorrow, expect a morning low in the upper 60s with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies and calm winds are expected.

CBS News Texas

As for the next week, more disturbances will impact North Texas, keeping the weather pattern fairly active. More rain and storms will be likely, don't put up the umbrella yet. Stay tuned!