North Texas storms spawn multiple tornadoes, injure several and cause widespread damage

Powerful storms, hail up to softball size and multiple tornadoes tore through North Texas on Tuesday, causing serious damage, injuries and widespread power outages.

As of Wednesday, nine tornadoes occurred in North Texas between Saturday and Tuesday night.

Tuesday, there was an EF-3 tornado in Mineral Wells with winds up to 145 mph, three tornadoes in Johnson County, an EF-U tornado in Montague County, 70 hail reports, with hail as big as just below the size of a softball, and seven damaging wind reports.

There were also tornado warnings south of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, where the NWS will analyze damage as well. In Mineral Wells, several people were injured.

The Mineral Wells storm blew through an industrial park, shredding buildings, ripping apart roofs and scattering debris across the area. Metal was wrapped around poles and an HVAC plant was heavily damaged, but employees had been sent home ahead of the storm. Debris, downed trees, and leaning power lines littered the area. Officials said other parts of the community, including nearby neighborhoods, were also impacted.

This comes just days after at least two people died after devastating weekend storms. Saturday storms generated more than 100 reports, ranging from baseball‑size hail to 90‑plus‑mph wind gusts and multiple high‑water rescues across the metroplex.

Preliminary data from the National Weather Service shows an EF‑1 that struck Springtown in Parker County with winds of 105 mph and the night's strongest tornado - an EF‑2 - that hit Runaway Bay in Wise County with winds estimated at 135 mph. Jack County also withstood EF-0 and EF-1 tornadoes.

Loved ones who spoke with CBS News Texas on Monday identified the Wise County victim as 51-year-old Juan Madrid. In Parker County, 69-year-old Kathleen Lietzke died as a result of strong rear flank downdraft winds on Saturday night, south of Springtown, officials said.