Daughter remembers father killed in North Texas tornado as family faces unimaginable loss

A 51-year-old North Texas man was killed when an EF-2 tornado tore through his family's home over the weekend, leaving his wife and children injured and his daughter grappling with the sudden loss.

A photo of Juan Madrid shared by his loved ones on April 27, 2026. Family photo

Juan Madrid, 51, was one of two people killed in Saturday's storm in Runaway Bay. His daughter, Jackeline Madrid, said the family was inside their mobile home when the tornado hit.

"He's gone. And I'm still in shock," she said.

Jackeline Madrid described her father as playful and devoted, someone who was always there, even in the smallest moments.

"My dad was always playful… kind of annoying in the best way," she said. "He'd come into my room just to bug me… and now I'd give anything to have that back. I'll never have that again."

She said the storm struck suddenly, lifting and flipping their home within seconds.

"Everything happened so fast… it felt like we were lifted and flipped," she said. "I was trapped. I didn't know what was on top of me… it was so heavy, and I just kept asking God to help us."

In the chaos, she said she saw her father run to help her mother.

"I started calling for him… but I didn't hear anything," she said.

The family's home, where they had lived for two decades, was reduced to debris. While searching through the wreckage, Jackeline Madrid said she found a small but meaningful reminder of her father.

"I found his hats, the ones he wore for fishing and for work," she said. "I'm going to keep them."

Jackeline Madrid said her father loved fishing and worked as a landscaper, but above all, he was devoted to his family.

"Anything I needed, I always had him… I didn't have to worry," she said.

Jackeline Madrid suffered a fracture and required stitches. Her mother sustained more serious injuries, and her younger brother remains hospitalized.

Despite the devastation, the family has received an outpouring of support from the community, something Jackeline Madrid said reflects who her father was.

"He always put others before himself. He loved helping people," she said.