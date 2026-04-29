After round of destructive weather, North Texas cools down with isolated storms and rain possible

After destructive storms tore through some parts of North Texas on Tuesday, it's a quiet start to Wednesday.

Preliminarily, there was at least one tornado in Clay County, 68 hail reports, with hail as big as just below the size of a softball, and seven damaging wind reports.

The National Weather Service told CBS News Texas that survey teams will be in Mineral Wells on Wednesday, where a powerful storm swept through and injured several people, to observe if it was a tornado. An official rating will be expected later in the afternoon.

There were also tornado warnings south of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where the NWS will analyze damage as well.

Throughout Wednesday, there is a 30% chance of isolated thunderstorms that have the potential to turn strong to severe. Hail and winds are the two main threats, but still, this will not compare to what residents witnessed on Tuesday.

Parts of North Texas are under a low-end level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather. Best chances will be along the front southeast of DFW and to the east.

Looking ahead to Thursday and Friday, rain chances increase.

Thursday starts dry with showers and some downpours building in by midday.

On Friday, it looks like most of the rain will begin after the morning commute and continue to be steady for most of the day. Expect some rumbles of thunder, but no severe weather is expected.

At least 1" to 2.5" of rain will be possible from Wednesday through the early morning hours of Saturday, with the highest amounts likely to be south and east. Expect lower totals for our Red River counties. Most notably on Friday, it will be cool rain with temperatures struggling to escape the 50s.

Most of North Texas will dry out just in time for the weekend, and this trend continues into next week.