At least two dead, injuries reported and families displaced after severe storms slam North Texas, officials say

At least two deaths have occurred in North Texas after storms ripped through the area on Saturday, authorities said.

One person was killed, numerous injuries were suffered, and at least 20 families in the Runaway Bay area of Wise County were displaced after severe storms caused major structural damage across multiple neighborhoods, according to County Judge J.D. Clark.

In Parker County, one person has died as a result of the storms on Saturday night, south of Springtown, officials said. The victim was not identified, and Parker County fire did not release any further information.

In Wise County, Clark said all ambulances were committed after the major severe‑weather incident impacted the Runaway Bay area.

Winds of EF‑2 strength or greater are suspected. Vehicles appear to have been tossed, power lines are down, and roofs are missing.

Road access was severely limited due to debris, downed utilities, and blocked structures, Clark said.

Rescue and medical operations remained ongoing, with responders coordinating with utility providers to clear hazards. The American Red Cross was en route to assist displaced families with shelter and recovery needs, Clark said.

A Reunification Center was established at 513 Port O' Call Drive in Runaway Bay for families seeking information or assistance.

Clark said the public was urged to avoid the area to keep roadways clear for emergency crews – and that more updates were expected as conditions evolve and information is verified.