Labor Day weekend to bring disruptive afternoon storms, no severe weather

NORTH TEXAS — Weather alerts are in place through Labor Day due to disruptive afternoon and evening showers and storms.

CBS News Texas

While no day is expected to be a complete washout, staying weather-aware is necessary if you have outdoor plans. If a storm approaches, you might need to take shelter indoors until it passes.

View live radar here.

Severe weather is not expected, but isolated strong storms are possible.

Despite the chance of rain, there will be plenty of sunshine for a chance to hang out at the pool or local lakes. Temperatures are expected to peak near 90°F Saturday afternoon, but high humidity levels will make it feel a few degrees warmer.

Rain coverage will be scattered throughout the week, so not everyone will experience rain each day. Expect showers and storms to develop each afternoon, particularly around 1-2 p.m., and they may continue into the evening. Precipitation is expected to end shortly after sunset each day.

For Labor Day, expect increased chances of scattered showers in the morning. The presence of clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 80s for most of the upcoming week.

Rain chances for Tuesday and Wednesday are uncertain, as weather models offer varying predictions. Currently, a balanced approach with moderate rain chances and temperatures is anticipated. If rain is more frequent, expect cooler temperatures; however, more sunshine could lead to warmer conditions.

In tropical news, an area of low pressure in the northwest Gulf will continue to bring rain to the upper Texas coast and Louisiana. Development chances are low, but flooding concerns are rising in these regions.

Additionally, two other areas in the Atlantic are being monitored. One area, with a medium chance of development, may impact the Gulf around September 9th. We'll continue to track these systems closely and provide updates as needed.

Keep an eye on the weather to make the most of your holiday and plan accordingly!