North Texas high schools reschedule Friday night football games due to severe weather chances

Severe storms are on the way to North Texas later this week with the likelihood of impacting Friday night football, prompting several high schools to reschedule games.

CBS News Texas meteorologists issued First Alert Weather Days for Friday and Saturday due to strong storms and flooding concerns.

A cold front arrives on Friday, which will tap into enough moisture and instability to promote strong storms and severe weather Friday night through Saturday morning.

North Texas high schools rescheduling Friday night lights

Grapevine High School vs. Mansfield Timberview High School



The varsity football game scheduled for Oct. 24 was moved to Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. It will be at the same location, Mustang-Panther Stadium. Since it's senior night, officials asked seniors and their escorts to get there at 6 p.m. to line up before the game.

Denton High School vs. Denton Ryan High School

The varsity football game scheduled for Oct. 24 was moved to Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. It will be at the same location, C.H. Collins Stadium. Freshman and junior varsity games were moved to Oct. 22.

Highland Park High School vs. Cleburne High School

The varsity football game scheduled for Oct. 24 was moved to Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. It will be at the same location, Highlander Stadium. Freshman and junior varsity games were moved to Oct. 22. Highland Park High School noted that homecoming activities will now take place on Oct. 23.

Lake Highlands High School vs. Irving Nimitz High School

The varsity football game scheduled for Oct. 23 was moved to Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. It will be at the same location. Freshman and junior varsity games were moved to Oct. 21.

Richardson High School vs. Dallas Jesuit

The varsity football game will still be on Oct. 24, but will kick off at 4:30 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. It remains at the same location, Jesuit Ranger Stadium.

JJ Pearce High School vs. Irving MacArthur High School

This varsity football game will still be on Oct. 24, but will kick off at 4:30 p.m. It remains at the same location, Mustang-Eagle Stadium.