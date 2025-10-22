Another chilly morning, warm day in North Texas

Wednesday started out chilly in North Texas with lows dipping into the 40s. DFW Airport reached 53 degrees – the coldest morning since May 4.

Don't let the crisp start to the day fool you, because temperatures are forecasted to climb into the low 80s by the afternoon. Today, expect sunny skies, low humidity and mild winds from the southeast around 5-10mph.

CBS News Texas

The next big weather maker is on the way. Wednesday and Thursday are the days to prepare for the storms by bringing in Halloween decor that can get tossed around or destroyed by storms and heavy rainfall.

A warm front will move across North Texas on Thursday, which may fire up a couple of showers and storms during the day, and more activity will be possible through the overnight.

First Alert Weather Days are issued for Friday and Saturday due to strong storms and flooding concerns.

The cold front arrives on Friday, which will tap into enough moisture and instability to promote strong storms and severe weather Friday night through Saturday morning. Scattered showers and storms will continue to initiate ahead of the front Saturday through Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, conditions will clear and sunshine will reemerge.