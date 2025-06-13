Watch CBS News
Local News

North Texas Father's Day weekend forecast: Hot, humid with spotty showers

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

North Texas Father's Day weekend forecast: Partly cloudy, warm
North Texas Father's Day weekend forecast: Partly cloudy, warm 01:59

Friday the 13th is off to a drier start as the low-pressure system that brought all the rain has moved off to the northeast.

North Texans are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 degrees. Skies will clear the rest of the day for a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures heat into the lower 90s.

download-1.png
CBS News Texas

It will be a great pool day, as the heat index will crank up "feels-like" temperatures to 99 degrees this afternoon.

download.png
CBS News Texas

Storms heading south through Oklahoma may bring a few showers to the Red River later Friday morning.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend with the pups, check out Dog Days at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The heat and humidity will continue with temperatures in the low 90s and "feels-like" temperatures between 100-105 degrees.

download-2.png
CBS News Texas

Northwesterly flow sets up once again for the next few days, keeping low rain and storm chances in the forecast.

The heat continues to build next week with highs in the mid-90s and lots of sunshine.

The next front looks to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday with the potential of rain.

download-3.png
CBS News Texas
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.