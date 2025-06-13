North Texas Father's Day weekend forecast: Hot, humid with spotty showers

Friday the 13th is off to a drier start as the low-pressure system that brought all the rain has moved off to the northeast.

North Texans are waking up to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 70 degrees. Skies will clear the rest of the day for a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures heat into the lower 90s.

CBS News Texas

It will be a great pool day, as the heat index will crank up "feels-like" temperatures to 99 degrees this afternoon.

Storms heading south through Oklahoma may bring a few showers to the Red River later Friday morning.

If you are looking for something fun to do this weekend with the pups, check out Dog Days at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. The heat and humidity will continue with temperatures in the low 90s and "feels-like" temperatures between 100-105 degrees.

Northwesterly flow sets up once again for the next few days, keeping low rain and storm chances in the forecast.

The heat continues to build next week with highs in the mid-90s and lots of sunshine.

The next front looks to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday with the potential of rain.

