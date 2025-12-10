Mild Wednesday ahead in North Texas before a cold front drops temperatures

Wednesday in North Texas is starting out more mild compared to yesterday morning as most wake up to temperatures in the 40s.

Expect mostly sunny skies today with breezy winds gusting up to 25 mph at times, with a cold front moving in from the north. This will be the reason temperatures tomorrow morning will fall into the 30s. Highs this afternoon will top out in the mid-60s.

Looking ahead to the rest of the workweek, North Texas will be near 70 degrees on Friday. Another cold front will move through on Saturday, which keeps it cooler in the mid-60s but drops temperatures Sunday morning to the 40-degree mark and keeps highs in the lower 50s on Sunday. It will be a cool morning for those running in the BMW Dallas Marathon.

After this weekend, rain chances try to return late Monday night through Tuesday. Models are not in agreement at the moment on rain chances, so for now, plan for at least a few showers by Tuesday with above-average temperatures in the lower 60s.