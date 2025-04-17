Watch Live: Karmelo Anthony's parents to speak publicly in Dallas for first time since fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf

The parents of the teen accused of fatally stabbing a Frisco ISD student at a track meet earlier this month are speaking out for the first time since the incident.

Karmelo Anthony's parents will speak publicly Thursday morning about the case alongside the Next Generation Action Network, the family's new attorneys.

According to a press release from NGAN, the family has heard false information, misinformation and hateful attacks, which they said misrepresent the family and the case.

"This is a moment for truth," Minister Dominique Alexander, president of NGAN, siad. "The Anthony family deserves the opportunity to speak for themselves, to clear the record, and to share the impact this has had on their lives—not through the lens of speculation, but through their own words."

False claims, fake Austin Metcalf autopsy drive misinformation surge

In the wake of the fatal stabbing at a Frisco high school track meet, the CBS News Texas I-Team found a surge of misinformation has swept through social media platforms, causing confusion and fear.

High-profile X accounts (formerly Twitter), including @EndWokeness and @LibsofTikTok, quickly amplified the incident just hours after it occurred on April 2, claiming it received "zero national outrage" and didn't "fit the narrative." These posts garnered nearly 50 million views.

Soon after, a fake X account posing as the Frisco Police Chief began disseminating fabricated details about the investigation. The next day, a fake autopsy report surfaced on Facebook, falsely claiming drugs were involved. The disinformation continued to spread, with fake Instagram screenshots of guns further fueling anger and uncertainty.

The CBS News Confirm team, along with law enforcement, confirmed these social media posts to be fabricated.

The consequences of this disinformation on the fatal Frisco stabbing case have been severe – both the victim and the suspect's families have had their home addresses posted online and have received threats. Extra security was present at the funeral of Austin Metcalf due to online posts.

How to watch Anthony family speaking publicly for the first time

What : Karmelo Anthony's parents to speak publicly for first time since fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf

Date: Thursday, April 17

Time: 11 a.m.

Location: NGAN Headquarters – Dallas, Texas

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas YouTube, in the player above