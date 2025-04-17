Austin Metcalf's father escorted out of Karmelo Anthony's family news conference after unexpected appearance

The father of Austin Metcalf, a Frisco ISD teen who was fatally stabbed at a track meet earlier this month, made an unexpected appearance where his accused killer's parents spoke on Thursday.

Jeff Metcalf was seen at the beginning of the press conference, wearing sunglasses and talking on his phone at times. About 40 minutes after the press conference was supposed to begin, Dallas police showed up and Metcalf was asked to leave, CBS News Texas' JD Miles said.

Dallas Police have arrived and Austin Metcalf's father is leaving news conference where Karmelo Anthony's parents are scheduled to speak publicly for the first time. pic.twitter.com/SKd4jQwR9C — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 17, 2025

"What we saw…of the father being here..is a disrespect to the dignity of his son," Alexander said after Metcalf left the press conference.

Alexander continued to say that Metcalf's appearance at the press conference was disrespectful and that he wasn't invited.

"He knows that it is inappropriate to be near this family. But he did it," Alexander said. "Actions speak louder than words."

Alexander said that NGAN respects the loss of life, keeps their opinion close and said it has not attacked the Metcalf family.

During the press conference, Alexander said that "conservative operatives have been posting non-stop about this case."

"[Metcalf] fell into the political operatives," he said.