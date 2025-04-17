Watch CBS News
Austin Metcalf's father escorted out of Karmelo Anthony's family news conference after unexpected appearance

Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Austin Metcalf's father attends Anthony family press conference
Austin Metcalf's father attends Anthony family press conference 01:14

The father of Austin Metcalf, a Frisco ISD teen who was fatally stabbed at a track meet earlier this month, made an unexpected appearance where his accused killer's parents spoke on Thursday.

Jeff Metcalf was seen at the beginning of the press conference, wearing sunglasses and talking on his phone at times. About 40 minutes after the press conference was supposed to begin, Dallas police showed up and Metcalf was asked to leave, CBS News Texas' JD Miles said.

"What we saw…of the father being here..is a disrespect to the dignity of his son," Alexander said after Metcalf left the press conference.

Alexander continued to say that Metcalf's appearance at the press conference was disrespectful and that he wasn't invited.

"He knows that it is inappropriate to be near this family. But he did it," Alexander said. "Actions speak louder than words."

Alexander said that NGAN respects the loss of life, keeps their opinion close and said it has not attacked the Metcalf family. 

During the press conference, Alexander said that "conservative operatives have been posting non-stop about this case."

"[Metcalf] fell into the political operatives," he said. 

