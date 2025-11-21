Irving Cares receives $1,000 gift as demand grows during 11 Days of Giving As the holidays near, many North Texans are struggling with rising costs and food insecurity. Through the 11 Days of Giving campaign with Tom Thumb Albertsons, nonprofits are receiving $1,000 daily donations in November and December. Irving Cares, which has served nearly 30,000 people in the past year, received today’s gift. The nonprofit provides food along with wraparound services such as rent, childcare, and career coaching to help families move toward self‑sufficiency.