Hot weekend ahead for North Texas before cool front drops temperatures

"Feels-like" temperatures could reach 105 degrees in North Texas on Friday

NORTH TEXAS – High pressure kept Dallas-Fort Worth cloud-free Friday morning, making for a great sunrise.

The high pressure is right overhead on Friday, which means a hot and humid day is ahead for North Texas.

The weather alert issued by CBS News Texas meteorologists continues Friday due to the "feels-like" temperatures warming to near 105 degrees. That means North Texas could see some near-record heat.

During Friday night lights, expect "feels-like" temperatures to reach 100 degrees. Hydrate early and often and limit time spent outside.

The high-pressure system will shift east, and southeast over the next few days and high temperatures will cool down as a result. It will still be an above-average day on Sunday but temperatures in North Texas will cool down to the lower 90s and then into the 80s next week.

With the upper-level pattern shifting, a few frontal boundaries will move into North Texas and bring a better chance of rain to the forecast. There won't be widespread rain but there could be some beneficial rain in parts of North Texas.

Most noticeably, there will be a break in the heat and temperatures will be near or below average.

