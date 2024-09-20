Hot weekend ahead for North Texas before cool front drops temperatures
NORTH TEXAS – High pressure kept Dallas-Fort Worth cloud-free Friday morning, making for a great sunrise.
The high pressure is right overhead on Friday, which means a hot and humid day is ahead for North Texas.
The weather alert issued by CBS News Texas meteorologists continues Friday due to the "feels-like" temperatures warming to near 105 degrees. That means North Texas could see some near-record heat.
During Friday night lights, expect "feels-like" temperatures to reach 100 degrees. Hydrate early and often and limit time spent outside.
The high-pressure system will shift east, and southeast over the next few days and high temperatures will cool down as a result. It will still be an above-average day on Sunday but temperatures in North Texas will cool down to the lower 90s and then into the 80s next week.
With the upper-level pattern shifting, a few frontal boundaries will move into North Texas and bring a better chance of rain to the forecast. There won't be widespread rain but there could be some beneficial rain in parts of North Texas.
Most noticeably, there will be a break in the heat and temperatures will be near or below average.