Venezuelan man indicted for allegedly helping jet ski operator flee after fatal Grapevine Lake crash that killed teen kayaker Ava Moore

A Venezuelan national has been indicted for helping a woman accused of fatally striking a teen kayaker with a high-speed jet ski on Grapevine Lake flee the scene over Memorial Day weekend.

Last week, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted 21-year-old Maikel Alexander Coello Perozo for allegedly driving Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez-Gonzalez away from the scene in a blue Toyota Corolla after the crash that killed 18-year-old Ava Moore, according to prosecutors and court records.

While fleeing the scene, authorities say Coello Perozo collided with two parked vehicles.

Immigration status and legal charges

Both Coello Perozo and Gonzalez are Venezuelan nationals and were in the U.S. illegally, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. ICE has lodged immigration detainers against both suspects, meaning they are undergoing deportation proceedings.

"Ava Moore's senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place," Paxton said in a May statement. "My heart breaks for Ava's family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy. My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava."

Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez-Gonzalez

Maikel Alexander Coello Perozo

Jet ski operator faces manslaughter

Gonzalez is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with Moore's death. If convicted, she faces two to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine under Texas law.

Coello Perozo's charge is a Class A misdemeanor under Texas law.

After Gonzalez allegedly fled the scene with Coello Perozo, a passenger on the jet ski stayed and spoke with officers. Moore was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Family remains heartbroken, seeks justice

According to Moore's attorneys, her family is grateful the case is moving forward but remains heartbroken and devastated.

"Ava was a bright light with a promising future, and her life was taken far too soon," attorney Ty Stimpson of the Varghese Summersett law firm said recently in a statement. "The Moore family asks for continued prayers and privacy as they continue on their journey toward healing."

Push for water safety reforms

Stimpson said the family is conducting an independent investigation into water patrol policies, enforcement protocols, and safety measures at the local, state and federal levels.

"We are committed to holding accountable any individual or entity whose actions — or inactions — contributed to this tragedy," Stimpson said.

The family and legal team, Stimpson said, are pushing for legislative and policy reforms to improve waterway safety, including increased patrols, more visible signage for designated zones, and a dedicated emergency response line for waterway incidents.

"Texas lakes can be extremely dangerous without proper oversight, and meaningful reforms are necessary to protect the public and prevent future tragedies," Stimpson said. "Lake safety must be a priority — not just during high-traffic holidays, but every day."

Ava Moore U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications

Photos and witness accounts emerge

Law enforcement said the woman driving the jet ski fled the scene with a man, who later crashed his car into another vehicle before driving off. A passenger on the jet ski remained at the scene and spoke with officers, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

A family member said they are "completely devastated" by Moore's death and that their "family will never be the same."

Bystander describes tragic aftermath

Lisa Scrabeck, who was at the lake, said she helped render aid to Moore after she was pulled ashore. She checked for a pulse and heartbeat and confirmed that Moore was wearing a life jacket, which was removed before CPR began.

"She didn't suffer in agony," Scrabeck told CBS News Texas. "It's very tragic, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I can't imagine being the parents of this young girl. But one thing I can say is that she didn't suffer from the moment I saw her."

Scrabeck also noted that she had seen the women on the jet ski "driving recklessly" throughout the day.