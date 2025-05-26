18-year-old kayaker killed on Lake Grapevine; Officers search for boater they say fled the scene

Texas Game Wardens and the Grapevine Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in the death of an 18-year-old on Lake Grapevine Monday.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is trying to identify this woman in connection to a boating death on Lake Grapevine. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department identified the victim as Ava Moore. Moore was kayaking on the lake when she was hit by a jet ski just after 5 p.m., according to the Grapevine Fire Department.

Moore was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the woman who was driving the personal watercraft fled the scene with a man, who crashed his car into another vehicle before driving off. A passenger on the jet ski remained at the scene and gave a statement to officers, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said.

The department shared a picture of the woman they say was driving the jet ski, and is asking for help identifying her. Anyone with information on her or the man police say she drove off with is asked to contact Grapevine PD at cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.