Jet ski operator indicted in Memorial Day death of teen kayaker Ava Moore on Grapevine Lake

A woman accused of fatally striking a teen kayaker with a high-speed jet ski on Grapevine Lake over Memorial Day weekend has been indicted, the victim's attorneys said Friday.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez, 21, on a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of 18-year-old Ava Moore. Gonzalez is an undocumented immigrant, authorities said.

If convicted of manslaughter, Gonzalez faces two to 20 years in prison and a maximum $10,000 fine under Texas law.

Suspect fled scene after crash

Gonzalez allegedly fled the scene with a man who later crashed his car before escaping. A passenger on the jet ski stayed and spoke with officers, and Moore was taken to a hospital, where she died from her injuries.

According to Moore's attorneys, her family is grateful the case is moving forward but remains heartbroken and devastated.

"Ava was a bright light with a promising future, and her life was taken far too soon," attorney Ty Stimpson of the Varghese Summersett law firm said in a statement. "The Moore family asks for continued prayers and privacy as they continue on their journey toward healing."

Family launches independent investigation

Stimpson said the family is conducting an independent investigation into water patrol policies, enforcement protocols, and safety measures at the local, state and federal levels.

"We are committed to holding accountable any individual or entity whose actions — or inactions — contributed to this tragedy," Stimpson said.

Push for waterway safety reforms

The family and legal team, Stimpson said, are pushing for legislative and policy reforms to improve waterway safety, including increased patrols, more visible signage for designated zones, and a dedicated emergency response line for waterway incidents.

"Texas lakes can be extremely dangerous without proper oversight, and meaningful reforms are necessary to protect the public and prevent future tragedies," Stimpson said. "Lake safety must be a priority — not just during high-traffic holidays, but every day."

Attorney general weighs in

In late May, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said Gonzalez is an undocumented immigrant and that the man who helped her flee the scene is also undocumented.

Authorities also charged Maikel Alexander Coello Perozo, 21, with hindering apprehension or prosecution, a Class A misdemeanor under Texas law.

"Ava Moore's senseless death was caused by an illegal alien who should have never been in our country in the first place," Paxton said in a May statement. "My heart breaks for Ava's family and friends, and my prayers are with them as they face this tragedy. My office will continue to work with local, state, and national law enforcement partners to secure justice for Ava."

Photos of suspect go viral

A family member said they are "completely devastated" by Moore's death and that their "family will never be the same."

Witness describes tragic aftermath

Lisa Scrabeck, who was at the lake, said she helped render aid to Moore after she was pulled ashore. She checked for a pulse and heartbeat and confirmed that Moore was wearing a life jacket, which was removed before CPR began.

"She didn't suffer in agony," Scrabeck told CBS News Texas. "It's very tragic, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family. I can't imagine being the parents of this young girl. But one thing I can say is that she didn't suffer from the moment I saw her."

Scrabeck also noted that she had seen the women on the jet ski "driving recklessly" throughout the day.