Friends and family heartbroken after 18-year-old killed in Grapevine Lake jet ski crash, "She was a difference maker."

On Sunday, 18-year-old Ava Moore was kayaking at Grapevine Lake when she was struck and killed by a jet ski with two women on it, police said.

Ava Moore Ke'Sha Blanton

The driver of the jet ski fled the scene by jumping into a vehicle with a man at the park, according to police. Two days later, that man and the suspected driver, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez were taken into custody. Attorney General Ken Paxton said they are both undocumented immigrants.

A family member said they are "completely devastated" by Moore's death and that their "family will never be the same."

Moore graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School on May 19, 2025, and had accepted an appointment to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029.

"Well, there's a lot of sadness, a lot of hurt, a lot of pain," said Ke'Sha Blanton, Moore's basketball coach at the Academy. "Obviously, none of us saw it coming. Then it goes to anger. Anger that they left, anger that they didn't even see if she was okay."

The academy's superintendent said in a statement that Moore had a passion for service.

Ava Moore U.S. Air Force Academy

"We lost an exemplary teammate this weekend – Cadet Candidate Ava Moore, whose passion for leadership and service left an impact on everyone she met. Ava's constant happiness and attitude helped her squadron get through the challenges of the Prep School, and her drive to excel was on display as she sought out leadership positions to improve herself and her team," Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind, the U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent, said in a statement. "Our team is focused on providing support to Ava's family, her Prep School Squadron, the Prep School Women's Basketball team, and the entire Academy family."

"She was passionate," said Blanton. "If she believed in something, you were not changing her mind, no matter how right you thought you were. She was always going to be right, and then just her ability to just enjoy and love everybody."

Moore's coach and teammate said she was a natural leader.

"She just cared about not only her teammates, but her whole country," said Eva Love, one of Moore's teammates. "And I think that's the hardest part, is that she really was going to be a difference maker in protecting us and serving us. And it's just hard knowing that she's actually gone."