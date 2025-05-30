Ava Moore, killed in Grapevine Lake jet ski crash, to be laid to rest this weekend

What could happen to the suspects in the deadly Grapevine Lake jet ski crash?

Family of the teen who was killed in a jet ski crash on Grapevine Lake will be celebrating her life this weekend.

Ava Moore, 18, was kayaking at the lake on May 25 when she was struck and killed by a jet ski with two women on it, police said. Her funeral is Saturday afternoon at a church in Fort Worth.

Ava Moore, 18. U.S. Air Force Academy Strategic Communications

Moore graduated from the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School less than a week before the crash and had accepted an appointment to join the Academy as a member of the Class of 2029.

According to the City of Grapevine, full military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Air Force at the end of the service.

Suspects in the jet ski crash could face deportation

The driver of the jet ski fled the scene by jumping into a vehicle with a man at the park, according to police. Two days later, that man and the suspected driver, Daikerlyn Alejandra Gonzalez Gonzalez were taken into custody. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Dallas agents confirmed the two suspects are in the U.S. illegally.

Gonzalez and Perozo are both Venezuelan nationals who are in the U.S. illegally, according to Josh Johnson, the acting Dallas field office director for ICE.

Johnson said the two crossed the southern border in 2023 or 2024 and were arrested once they got to the U.S., processed and released. Once they are done with state charges, Gonzales and Perozo will be turned over to ICE and see an immigration judge to determine if they will be deported.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott revved up criminal responsibility in the death of Moore. He posted on social media, "Welcome to Texas. Here's your death penalty."

CBS News Texas pressed Abbott for clarity because the suspects' charges and the facts, as written by investigators, have not reflected a capital crime.

In response to the inquiry, Abbott's press office shared the following statement:

"The State of Texas has no tolerance for heinous criminals who kill Texans. The victim's family deserves swift justice, and the criminal illegal immigrants should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. All Texans deserve protection from unchecked criminal activity."

