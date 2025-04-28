George Santos to report to prison in July after sentencing for wire fraud, identity theft charges

George Santos after sentencing: "I implore that President Trump gives me a chance"

George Santos after sentencing: "I implore that President Trump gives me a chance"

George Santos after sentencing: "I implore that President Trump gives me a chance"

George Santos must turn himself into federal custody this summer after his sentencing for federal wire fraud and identity theft charges in New York.

The disgraced former congressman will have to surrender to the Federal Bureau of Prisons by 2 p.m. on July 25, 2025, according to a court filing in the Eastern District of New York.

Santos ordered to serve maximum prison sentence

Santos was given the maximum 87-month prison sentence, which was requested by prosecutors who argued he was "unrepentant for his crimes" and showed "hardly an expression of genuine remorse" based on his social media posts.

The federal judge on Long Island also ordered Santos to pay $373,949.97 in fines and restitution, which were part of his plea deal. He will have two years of supervised release once his prison sentence ends, the court filing said.

Santos' lawyers had requested a 24-month prison sentence. He also sent a letter to the judge asking for leniency and saying he accepts responsibility.

"I believe that 7 years is an over the top politically influenced sentence and I implore that President Trump gives me a chance to prove I'm more than the mistakes I've made. Respectfully, George Santos," he posted on social media just hours after his sentencing in Central Islip.

What did George Santos do?

Former U.S. Rep. George Santos arrives at federal court for sentencing, Friday, April 25, 2025, in Central Islip, N.Y. Julia Demaree Nikhinson / AP

The Republican was accused of exaggerating and fabricating large portions of his backstory to defraud voters and doners in New York's 3rd Congressional District after his election in 2022. The district covers portions of Nassau County and neighboring Queens in New York City.

Santos was charged in May and October of 2023, before the House Ethics Committee released a scathing report detailing the scope of his alleged misconduct.

He was expelled from Congress in December of that year.