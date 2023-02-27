First Alert Weather: North Texas sees dusty, hazy Monday morning

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — If you stepped out the door to dust all over your car, you're not alone.

While North Texas may have been spared from the severe weather outbreak on Sunday that caused significant damage in Norman and Oklahoma City, we were not spared from the strong wind gusts and dust from West Texas.

Wind gusts in West Texas were in the 60 to 70 mph range, and one wind gust in Memphis, Texas topped out at 114 mph. Wind gusts here in North Texas were over 50 mph in some locations Sunday afternoon and overnight.

A wind advisory expired at 2 a.m. Monday, but not before strong westerly winds brought dust to the region. This dust has covered our vehicles, and it's also dropped the air quality across North Texas—I'm sure you noticed those hazy skies heading out the door this morning.

Our winds today are forecast out of the west at five to 15 mph, so significantly lower than they were Sunday afternoon and evening.

The dust should improve along with the air quality, but if you have upper respiratory problems, you may want to limit your time outdoors today.

Tuesday will be in the 80s with partly cloudy skies, and it'll remain warm on Wednesday, as well. But showers and storms return to the forecast on Wednesday, and by Thursday...we're looking at another chance for severe weather across North Texas.

Stay tuned!