Texas lawmakers face scrutiny over missed opportunity to improve emergency response

After wildfires and now floods, Texas faces renewed scrutiny over emergency response

Last year's devastating wildfires in the Texas Panhandle exposed major flaws in the state's emergency response system. Now, as historic floods sweep across the state, some are questioning whether lawmakers missed a chance to fix it.

The 2024 Smokehouse Creek Fire was the largest wildfire in Texas history, burning more than 1 million acres, killing three people, and causing over $1 billion in damage. A Texas House investigative report later cited "inefficient communication," often due to mismatched and outdated technology, as a key factor that hindered the emergency response.

Lawmakers proposed House Bill 13

"Throughout hours of testimony, one thing that was made abundantly clear is we don't communicate well," said Rep. Ken King, R-Canadian, chair of the House investigative committee, during a legislative hearing.

In response to the report's findings, lawmakers considered House Bill 13 during the last legislative session. The bill aimed to create a new government council to develop a statewide strategic disaster plan to improve emergency communication. It included provisions for outdoor warning sirens — a system that could have helped counties like Kerr prepare for future emergencies.

Bill passed House, stalled in Senate

The bill, which would not have gone into effect until Sept. 1, passed the Texas House overwhelmingly but died in the Senate without a hearing.

Flooding renews communication concerns

Now, as the state confronts yet another disaster — this time, catastrophic and deadly flooding — poor communication once again appears to have left communities vulnerable.

"We do not have a warning system," Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly said on July 5, responding to a question about whether the county had flood sirens.

Leaders promise action in session

At a news conference Tuesday, House Speaker Dustin Burrows, a supporter of HB 13, stood alongside Gov. Greg Abbott and promised action during the upcoming special session.

"We are going to address every aspect of this storm to make sure that we have the systems in place to prevent deadly flooding events in the future," Abbott said.

Committees formed to study response

On Thursday, the Texas House and Senate announced the creation of committees on disaster preparedness and flooding. According to a news release, the committees will examine flood warning systems, flood emergency communications, relief funding for Hill Country floods, and natural disaster preparation and recovery.

Public hearings scheduled in July

The first hearing will take place in Austin on July 23. The second hearing will be held the following week in Kerrville to give residents an opportunity to have their voices heard. The date of that hearing will be announced soon.