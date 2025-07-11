Gov. Greg Abbott activates state emergency response resources as new storms threaten flood-weary Texas

One week after severe flooding devastated Central Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday activated state emergency response resources in anticipation of more severe weather and potential flash flooding across Texas this weekend.

Citing the National Weather Service, the Governor's Office warned that severe storms could bring heavy rainfall and flash flooding to regions across the state.

"Texas continues to stand ready to deploy all necessary resources to support Texans as severe storms move across our state," Abbott said in a news release.

The governor said swiftwater rescue boat squads from Texas A&M Task Force 1 have been deployed to assist local storm response efforts, complementing ongoing flood response and recovery operations throughout the state.

Regions at risk this weekend

Affected areas could include parts of Northwest Texas, far West Texas, North Texas, the Big Country, the Permian Basin, the Concho Valley, and the Hill Country, with impacts expected to begin Friday night and continue through the weekend, the Governor's Office said.

Meteorologist warns of slow-moving storms

"Isolated to scattered shower and storm activity looks to build for Central Texas and the Hill Country Saturday afternoon and evening, and then once again Sunday afternoon and evening," CBS News Texas Chief Meteorologist McKenna King said.

"The concern with these cells is that with minimal upper-level shear, storms will remain fairly stationary, dropping heavy downpours over one area, as opposed to traveling through quickly," she said. "While weekend showers do not look like a washout for these areas, or really for the entire state of Texas, even scattered storm activity can cause flood concerns in areas of saturated soil."

KERRVILLE, TEXAS - JULY 11: President Donald Trump and Texas Governor Greg Abbott participate in a round table event at the Hill Country Youth Event Center to discuss last week's flash flooding on July 11, 2025 in Kerrville, Texas. Trump traveled to Texas one week after flash flooding along the Guadalupe River swept through cities, mobile home parks and summer camps, killing 120 people. Ninety-six of those killed were in Kerr County, where the toll includes at least 36 children. / Getty Images

Stay alert and prepared

King emphasized the importance of having multiple ways to receive weather alerts and recommended a NOAA Weather Radio as the most reliable source, especially in areas without cell service.

The governor urged Texans to "remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials to ensure the safety of themselves and their loved ones."

According to the Governor's Office, Texans can:

Check road conditions at DriveTexas.org

Find flood safety information at TexasReady.gov

Access flood updates at TexasFlood.org

Get preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare

CBS News Texas will continue to provide weather updates as they become available.