When nearby counties installed flood sirens, Kerr County did not

While many Texas counties have installed outdoor sirens over the years to warn residents of flash floods, Kerr County — no stranger to deadly flooding — remains without such a system.

"We do not have a warning system," said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly during Friday's news conference.

That absence is now drawing scrutiny from residents, emergency preparedness advocates, and state officials.

In an interview Monday afternoon with CBS News' Jason Allen, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that while he is not placing blame, it's possible outdoor sirens could have saved lives.

"If the city can't afford to do it, then let us do it," Patrick said in the interview. "We have a special session starting two weeks from today, and I think we can take that up and do some other things of funding these sirens. If there had been a siren, maybe that would have sparked people to say, 'Oh, we have a massive disaster, like, five minutes away.'"

Nearly a decade ago, neighboring counties, Guadalupe and Comal, installed flood sirens. Nearby New Braunfels regularly tests its outdoor warning system, which is designed to alert residents to flash floods that are common in the area.

But in Kerr County, officials admitted over the weekend that no such system exists.

County commissioner records show that in 2017, Kerr County officials considered installing a warning system but ultimately rejected the idea. Cost was a major concern.

In an August 2016 commissioners court meeting, then Commissioner Buster Baldwin voted against a $50,000 flood engineering study saying, "I think this whole thing is a little extravagant for Kerr County and I see the word sirens and all that stuff in here."

Efforts to address the issue at the state level have also stalled.

Texas House Bill 13, introduced in the most recent legislative session, would have created a statewide strategic plan for outdoor sirens and help fund sirens in rural areas. The bill failed to pass amid criticism over its price tag.

For San Antonio resident Nicole Wilson, who grew up relying on tornado sirens to keep her safe in Kentucky, the lack of sirens was unacceptable.

"They know they need it. They've now admitted they need it. They've just never accomplished it." Wilson said.

Wilson started a Change.org petition on Saturday, calling on officials to install a modern outdoor early warning siren system.

"Five minutes makes a difference," she said. "I fully believe, in my heart and in my head, that sirens would have made a difference."

Major Texas cities — including Austin, San Antonio, and Houston — also lack outdoor siren systems, instead relying on digital alerts sent to mobile devices. But for rural areas with limited cell service, advocates argue that sirens may be a more reliable warning option.