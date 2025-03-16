When will the dust leave North Texas? High winds, elevated fire danger persist

When will the dust leave Texas? A look at the wind gusts, elevated fire danger

When will the dust leave Texas? A look at the wind gusts, elevated fire danger

When will the dust leave Texas? A look at the wind gusts, elevated fire danger

It was a chilly start to Sunday morning. Due to light winds, lack of clouds and a cooler airmass in place, temperatures were able to drop significantly overnight into the 30s and 40s.

Though Sunday started off cool, the afternoon highs will top out seasonably in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds will be mild, coming from the north around 5 to 10 mph.

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, big changes are in the forecast. Temperatures and winds will be on the incline. On Monday, winds will gust around 35 mph, and on Tuesday winds could get up to 45 mph. Once again, blowing dust, power outages, and rough travel will be expected through Wednesday.

In addition to the windy conditions, temperatures will climb significantly in the 80s on Monday and Tuesday. The warmth, wind and dry environmental conditions will lead to elevated fire danger this next week. Avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame!

The forecast calls for dry conditions to end winter and start the Spring Equinox for North Texas. However, the First Alert Weather Team is tracking the next chance of rainfall on Sunday.