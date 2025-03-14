What is a red flag warning? Here's what to know about the severe weather term
The North Texas region is under critical or extreme fire threats on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
As a result of those very high winds, and also extremely low relative humidity, a red flag warning is in place for most of North Texas from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Take precaution to not start wildfires and have a go kit ready if you are in the red flag warning area.
What is a red flag warning?
A red flag warning does not necessarily mean there is a fire ongoing – extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly, according to the NWS. If a fire does start, it has the potential to quickly become extreme due to the critical fire weather conditions.
What to do during a red flag warning
The extreme dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior, according to the NWS. Avoid all outside burning and welding when there is a red flag warning. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside and report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office.
Remember the 5 P's
The five P's of fire and safety prevention include:
- People: Make sure you and your family are safe.
- Papers: Grab your important documents like passports, insurance papers and other legal documents.
- Prescriptions: Make sure you have your important medications.
- Personal needs: Pack items like toiletries and phone chargers.
- Priceless items: Grab items that are irreplaceable or hold sentimental value.